Shinee and Oh My Girl Win Best Idols at Brand Customer Loyalty Awards; Check Out Full Winners' List

The BCLI (Brand Consumer Loyalty Index) has announced the list of winners for the Korean celebrities for 2021 on Tuesday, 27 April. Shine and Oh My Girl have bagged Male Idol and Female Idol Awards, respectively.

It is an annual event where BCLI honours the talent from top idols, variety stars, actors, entertainers, and many others based on the nationwide consumer survey. The list was prepared by the Korean Customers Council in association with U.S. consulting firm Brand Keys joined.

Check out the Full Winners List

Male Acting Idol: ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo

Female Acting Idol: Kim Sejeong

Male Variety Idol: SHINee's Key

Female Variety Idol: IZ*ONE's Choi Ye Na

Male Idol: SHINee

Female Idol: Oh My Girl

Male Variety Star: Yoo Jae Suk

Female Variety Star: Song Eun Yi

Male Solo Singer: Kang Daniel

Female Solo Singer: Chungha

Female Multi-tainer: Song Ji Hyo

Female National Actor: Youn Yuh Jung

Male Actor – Film: Song Joong Ki

Female Actor – Film: Ra Mi Ran

Male Actor – Rising Star: Song Kang

Female Actor – Rising Star: Jin Ji Hee

Male Multi-tainer: Kim Seon Ho

Male National Actor: Chun Ho Jin

Best Solo Artist: Uhm Jung Hwa

Male Rookie Actor: Hwang In Yeop

Male Idol – Hot Trend: VICTON

Female Idol – Hot Trend: fromis_9

Female Rookie Actor: Han Ji Hyun

Male Vocalist: Lee Seung Gi

Female Vocalist: IU

Male Actor – Trendy Icon: Kim Seon Ho

Male Rookie Idol: TREASURE

Female Rookie Idol: STAYC

Male Entertainer: Kim Jong Kook

Female Entertainer: Kim Min Kyung

Male Child Actor: Kim Kang Hoon

Sports Entertainer: Kim Dong Hyun

Weekend Variety Show: "2 Days & 1 Night Season 4"

Music Variety Show: "Amazing Saturday"

Family Variety Show: "The Return of Superman"

Reality Show: "The Manager"

Radio DJ: Kim Shin Young

Live Streaming Show DJ: Ha Sung Woon

Trot Singer: Kim Yeon Ja

MC: Park Kyung Lim

Celebrity YouTuber: Park Mi Sun

R&B-Soul Artist: BIBI

Female Singer-Songwriter: Ahn Ye Eun

Male Singer-Songwriter: Jukjae

Hot Icon: Lee Young Ji

Male Comedian: Lee Jin Ho

Female Comedian: Jang Do Yeon

Male Actor – Scene-Stealer: Lee Hong Nae

Female Actor – Scene-Stealer: Kim Sun Young

Band: Jaurim

Best Couple: Choi Soo Jong and Ha Hee Ra

Male Announcer-Entertainer: Do Kyung Wan

Female Announcer-Entertainer: Park Ji Yoon