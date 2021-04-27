Shinee and Oh My Girl Win Best Idols at Brand Customer Loyalty Awards; Check Out Full Winners' List

The BCLI (Brand Consumer Loyalty Index) has announced the list of winners for the Korean celebrities for 2021 on Tuesday, 27 April. Shine and Oh My Girl have bagged Male Idol and Female Idol Awards, respectively.
It is an annual event where BCLI honours the talent from top idols, variety stars, actors, entertainers, and many others based on the nationwide consumer survey. The list was prepared by the Korean Customers Council in association with U.S. consulting firm Brand Keys joined.
Check out the Full Winners List
Male Acting Idol: ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo
Female Acting Idol: Kim Sejeong
Male Variety Idol: SHINee's Key
Female Variety Idol: IZ*ONE's Choi Ye Na
Male Idol: SHINee
Female Idol: Oh My Girl
Male Variety Star: Yoo Jae Suk
Female Variety Star: Song Eun Yi
Male Solo Singer: Kang Daniel
Female Solo Singer: Chungha
Female Multi-tainer: Song Ji Hyo
Female National Actor: Youn Yuh Jung
Male Actor – Film: Song Joong Ki
Female Actor – Film: Ra Mi Ran
Male Actor – Rising Star: Song Kang
Female Actor – Rising Star: Jin Ji Hee
Male Multi-tainer: Kim Seon Ho
Male National Actor: Chun Ho Jin
Best Solo Artist: Uhm Jung Hwa
Male Rookie Actor: Hwang In Yeop
Male Idol – Hot Trend: VICTON
Female Idol – Hot Trend: fromis_9
Female Rookie Actor: Han Ji Hyun
Male Vocalist: Lee Seung Gi
Female Vocalist: IU
Male Actor – Trendy Icon: Kim Seon Ho
Male Rookie Idol: TREASURE
Female Rookie Idol: STAYC
Male Entertainer: Kim Jong Kook
Female Entertainer: Kim Min Kyung
Male Child Actor: Kim Kang Hoon
Sports Entertainer: Kim Dong Hyun
Weekend Variety Show: "2 Days & 1 Night Season 4"
Music Variety Show: "Amazing Saturday"
Family Variety Show: "The Return of Superman"
Reality Show: "The Manager"
Radio DJ: Kim Shin Young
Live Streaming Show DJ: Ha Sung Woon
Trot Singer: Kim Yeon Ja
MC: Park Kyung Lim
Celebrity YouTuber: Park Mi Sun
R&B-Soul Artist: BIBI
Female Singer-Songwriter: Ahn Ye Eun
Male Singer-Songwriter: Jukjae
Hot Icon: Lee Young Ji
Male Comedian: Lee Jin Ho
Female Comedian: Jang Do Yeon
Male Actor – Scene-Stealer: Lee Hong Nae
Female Actor – Scene-Stealer: Kim Sun Young
Band: Jaurim
Best Couple: Choi Soo Jong and Ha Hee Ra
Male Announcer-Entertainer: Do Kyung Wan
Female Announcer-Entertainer: Park Ji Yoon