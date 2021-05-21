An IZ*ONE Choi Yena's Rich Fan Gets to Meet her Through his Father's Influence; See How Netizens Have Reacted to it

A fan of IZ*ONE Choi Yena turned lucky as he got the opportunity to meet her on his birthday recently. He himself announced about his meeting with the idol on a social media platform which has paved way for a debate.

The Fan's Message

It is because he got the opportunity to meet her through her father's influence. "3/22 on my birthday, my father said, 'Oh, son.. you like IZ*ONE? Want me to get you their signed CD?'. When I heard that, I thought that he was just joking hehe.. but after I laughed it off, starting today I've decided to consider my father my king...[sic]," Allkpop quotes the fan as saying.

Netizens Divided

A section of netizens has expressed their anguish against the culture where a rich fan could easily get an opportunity to meet his favourite icon, while the normal fans struggle to get that lifetime opportunity. Some have questioned the CEO of Producer 48 for asking Choi Yena to meet an unknown person without knowing his intentions to meet the idol.

However, another section of netizens sees no issues in this meet stating that every man, given the opportunity, would not refuse to meet his favourite person by hook or crook. Check out the fans' reaction over the incident:

R.F.C Smiling face with smiling eyes: These netizens don't have a life cuz I don't see anything wrong here, he's just meeting someone, is that illegal or what? Everybody does the same shit but in different ways, so stop fu*king judge other people Hiatus9001: He saw the opportunity and took it ... he did nothing wrong Noi: Kkura has said she wouldn't meet Irene (her bias) through connections, she declined and said it was disturbing even though her stylist offered it. It's not an opportunity for her, it's a demand in which she doesn't have a choice. ArohaPurple heart & ShawolGem stone: It kinda sucks that the world works that way, but at least a fan got to meet her idols, so why complain, fansigns and stuff also cost money, she just used her "money" in another way Face with tears of joy

At least they live in the same country as their idols so they can still meet them :') kc Compass: question: do you not know or even understand the power imbalance going on in this situation?? CEO of your company, the guy who signs your paycheck & decides if you're employed or not, requests that you meet with some random person (or stalker). you say yes or risk unemployment. chaewonology: skr, an idol herself who can easily meet irene decline to meet her through a connection inside the industry bcs she thought it wasn't fair and it wasn't right at all bcs she might invade irene's privacy, if an idol could do that why can't he? ppl in the replies are weird rose³⁹: if you're rich, you can buy many albums, join a fansign event or attend their concert to meet them and not through personal reasons Mila³⁹Cherry blossomFour leaf clover Flag of Palestinian TerritoriesSparkling heartFlag of Malaysia

: Wait the replies?? You guys think it's normal if they have money or connections to use for meeting with idol?? TBH THIS CULTURE HAVE BEEN NORMALIZING WITHIN ENTERTAINMENT BUT THIS IS THE LOWEST BEHAVIOR AND DIRESPECTFUL TOWARD ARTISTS!!

PLEASE DO IT WITH LEGAL WAY!! WIZ*ONE 4ever¹² Carrot: He said he got to meet y3na "through his father connections "Face with rolling eyes Is that some thing to be proud of? And Y3na was not notified about that " Personal " meeting. Just because you have money doesn't mean you can do anything. The Replies thou it's a good thing that you are not rich Unamused face. j: stop normalizing things like this! it's disgusting!!!! #amen Brave Girls x DKB Supremacy: its his money and power but doesnt it weird to meet with stranger Face with tears of joy izone: we are just worried that yena didnt have a choice but to meet him because of her ceo and imagine how uncomfortable she would have felt to go on a personal meeting with a stranger with her ceo and we dont even know his motives as well Bagenda: Ofc there something like this everywhere and you guys know that, most people use privileges!!

What's wrong is that it spreads out and makes everyone uncomfortable and would it be more comfortable and impressive for him to meet her if not this way..

kc Compass: i'd much rather be a hater than a person who oversteps their boundaries as a fan but go ahead and be dismissive