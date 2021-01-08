Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner may be planning to flee Washington D.C., and that too at the earliest. Movers were reportedly spotted outside the couple's sprawling Washington home on Thursday night, hours after Trump supporters laid siege on the Capitol building.

A photograph posted on Twitter by Yahoo reporter Hunter Walker shows movers carrying boxes filled with donations for Salvation Army out of the house, suggesting that the couple may be rushing to exit the country's capital ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan 20. The couple would be the latest in a long list of people fleeing big cities for Florida amid the pandemic.

Goodbye Washington

On Thursday afternoon, Walker posted a photo on Twitter that shows an orange truck outside Ivanka and Jared Kushner's house. The photo shows what appears to be a moving truck collecting packages from the couple's home. The photograph was apparently taken by one of Walker's friends out the couple's home around at 11am on Thursday morning and shows a man walking out of Javanka's garage clutching a series of cardboard boxes.

A source later told DailyMail.com that the movers were called by the couple to collect clothes that they had planned to donate to the Salvation Army and they'd planned the pick-up for some time. The mover, who appeared to be working for the company, College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving, was seen carrying the boxes toward a bright orange truck emblazoned with the company's name.

'The question I have is which one of [Jared and Ivanka] wanted the "college hunks" to do the move,' Walker mused in a tweet.

Everyone's Guessing

Speculation has been rife that Ivanaka and Kushner might soon be moving out of Washington to settle in Florida amid the surging cases of coronavirus. In fact, Ivanka has also been spotted lately looking for a new home and a new school for her child.

Thursday's photograph once again made social media users start a debate on the couple's future plans. The couple has been living in a 7,000-square-foot mansion in the ritzy Kalorama neighborhood of Washington DC since early 2017. The residence costs them $15,000 per month in rent and features modern finishes and sky-high ceilings.

However, it is being assumed that they are here for only a few days. In fact, many believe that they are in a rush to vacate the mansion. Moreover, the moving truck was spotted less than 24 hours after Trump supporters laid siege on the Capitol Building on Wednesday night.

Following that, Ivanka drew extensive criticism for a tweet during the insurrection that appeared to refer to rioters as "American patriots." However, she was quick to delete the tweet.

That said, once it was clear that the truck parked outside their home to carry their packaged but only to lift some junk clothes, social media users were also quick to mock the couple's potential exit from the nation's capital.

'"Hauling Junk" seems appropriate,' one user responded. "They'd better not even THINK about heading back to NYC," wrote another.

"College Hunks Hauling Junk? Is that the service the government uses to relocate people?" Wall Street Journal reporter Joe Flint wrote. College Hunks Hauling Junk also offers services to collect and discard of unwanted items, as well as removal services, according to its website.