A Pennsylvania government's website has come up an advertisement of an "anti-Trump press conference" where there are plans of burning a Trump 2024 flag. The event is scheduled to take place on January 5 at 11 am at Soldier's Grove. The website also mentions that the flag burning ceremony will be one of the highlights of the event.

With just days left for the Inauguration Day to go, Trump and his supporters are still claiming that there was widespread voter fraud involved in this year's election that cost him a win. The anti-Trump press conference is aimed at countering such claims in swing states.

Taking on Trump

According to the memorial's official description, the markers at the protest locations also "commemorate the United States Colored Troops Grand Review." The summary notes of the press conference give an elaborate plan of Trump's flag-burning event. The Trump 2024 flag burning event, however, will be held maintaining all safety protocols.

First a press conference will be held. Following that, the flag will be done in a fire-safe container to avoid all kinds of danger.

In Protest

Several Trump supporters have been claiming that Pennsylvania was one of the worst affected states given that its Democratic leadership was involved in an election rife with fraud through unconstitutional universal absentee ballot mandates and limits on Republican poll watchers.

Understandably, the anti-Trump press conference is just a way of replying back to the President's false claims. Trump flags have been burnt earlier too but this is perhaps the first time a government website has been openly advertising for an anti-Trump press conference and flag-burning event.