Ivana Pino: Beloved Country Music Star Dies in Horror Car Crash a Day after Celebrating Her 32nd Birthday

A much-loved country music star has died in a terrible car accident, just one day after celebrating her 32nd birthday. Ivana Pino, 32, lost control of her car and crashed into a concrete barrier, before flipping over on Route M-80 in Pelluhue, Chile, on Saturday morning.

Pino was pronounced dead at the scene, while her passenger, whose name has not been disclosed, was taken to Cauquenes Hospital for treatment. The local prosecutor's office and police are investigating the cause of the tragic death of the mother of four. The Chilean daily evening news show T13 reported that Pino was returning home from a birthday party when she crashed her car.

Tragic Death

Pino's final social media post was a selfie on Facebook on Friday, where she expressed gratitude to her followers for their warm birthday wishes. "Today, I thank God for allowing me to celebrate another year of life,' she wrote.

"Thank you all for your beautiful greetings and for all the love given," she added. "Many, many thanks, I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart. I love you a lot."

Pino, a married mother of two boys and two girls, was well-loved in the municipality of Chanco.

It was in Chanco where she rose to fame as 'La Rancherita de Chanco,' performing rancheras, a traditional Mexican music genre, at various regional festivals.

Pino also served in the communication department of Chanco's municipality and hosted her own show.

Community Mourns Untimely Death

Mayor Marcelo Waddington expressed his grief over the young mother's sudden and tragic death. "She gladdened the hearts of the most humble people in our city,' Waddington told T13.

"We feel for her so much the people have loved her so much, that the truth is they have suffered a lot with her passing."

Fans mourned the loss of the talented musician on social media. "Yesterday happy celebrating her birthday and today she is no longer here, how our lives change from one moment to the next," Blanca Leal wrote on X.

"My condolences to his family and children."

"Her memory and legacy will shine in every stage that is placed in Chango and its surroundings," another fan Carlos Pernalillo wrote.

"The suffering of her family for a person who brought joy and humor fades today in the face of this painful news, may her family find comfort."

Pino was laid to rest on Monday afternoon after a funeral service attended by friends, family, and hundreds of fans. The service featured live music.