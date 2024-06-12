Annabel Greenhalgh: Schoolgirl Died Hours after Doctors Sent Her Home after Diagnosing Her with Constipation after Suffering Abdominal Pain

The parents of a schoolgirl who died hours after doctors diagnosed her with constipation and sent her home from A&E are seeking answers. Annabel Greenhalgh, 11, was brought to Warwick Hospital by her parents on the evening of October 13, after she complained of abdominal pain.

Doctors diagnosed her with constipation and discharged her. However, the next morning, her father Craig found her unresponsive at their home in Warwick and called emergency services. Despite efforts by paramedics to revive her, Annabel was pronounced dead at the scene. From 2017 to 2021, Annabel suffered from several instances of abdominal pain and had been hospitalized multiple times but ultimately died this time.

Cause of Death a Mystery

An investigation into the death of the popular schoolgirl will start this Friday at Coventry Coroners' Court.

Before the hearing, Craig and Josie, Annabel's parents, have expressed how deeply Annabel's death has affected them, leaving a major void in their lives. "Annabel was an incredible child and loved by all who met her. She was gentle, phenomenally bright, creative, fun and always inclusive of everyone," Josie, 45, said.

"She absolutely loved her music, her fashion, her art, her friends, and her beloved cat Reuben. She was our greatest gift and brought so much love, joy and happiness to our lives.

"Since losing her, much of our days have been filled with distress, emptiness and sorrow."

Annabel had recently begun attending Alcester Grammar School before her unfortunate death and was remembered fondly by both teachers and students.

Her parents hope that the inquest will provide important answers about her care prior to her passing.

Seeking Answers

Craig said: "When we were told we could take Annabel home from hospital, we trusted that there was nothing serious going on.

"To wake up the next morning and find her unresponsive was absolutely devastating and something we still struggle to comprehend.

"Every day since then, we've wondered if more could have been done to save our little girl.

"She was our only child and we still have so many unanswered questions around what happened to her.

"We know that hearing everything again at the inquest will be incredibly difficult, but it's something we need to do to honour our daughter and get the answers we've been seeking for more than 18 months.

"Since losing Annabel, there's been a gaping hole in our lives and we wouldn't wish what we've suffered on anyone.

"She had just started secondary school and had her whole life ahead of her. Words cannot truly express how much we miss her."

Craig and Josie have hired medical negligence lawyers from Irwin Mitchell to look into the tragedy.

The family's lawyer, Emma Rush, said: "Josie and Craig are understandably heartbroken over the sudden and tragic loss of their little girl.

"They also continue to have a number of questions over what happened to her.

"While nothing can bring Annabel back, the inquest is a major milestone in being able to provide her family with the answers they deserve.

"If, during the course of the inquest any issues in the care provided to Annabel are identified, it's vital that lessons are learned to improve patient safety."