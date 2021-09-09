'It's Definitely A Boy': Kylie Jenner's Photo Flaunting Baby Bump Sparks Pregnancy Speculations

Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott. After having confirmed the good news through an emotional video, the reality TV star is getting all the attention from fans worldwide for her adorable photoshoots.

In her latest photo update, Jenner is seen rocking a white bodycon dress paired with a matching coat and flaunting her cute little baby bump. The stunning picture has left fans wondering if the beauty mogul is going to have a baby boy or another girl. The photo on the diva's official handle racked up over 3 million views and likes within minutes. "It's definitely a boy," one of her loyal followers wrote on the social media platform, while another said, "Can't wait to see all your fly pregnancy looks."

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's pregnancy announcement video, which concludes with Jenner's daughter Stormi kissing her mom's growing baby bump, had over 49 million views. Scott was looking absolutely thrilled throughout the video. Celebrities, close friends, and family wished Jenner in the comments section of the sweet video.

"I cant so beautiful. Bawling !!!â™¥ï¸â™¥ï¸â™¥ï¸â™¥ï¸â™¥ï¸ best mama. So happy for u," supermodel Bella Hadid wrote while her famous sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashians were overwhelmed with the news of her pregnancy. One wrote, "Crying," while the other said, "this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister," and ended the message with a heart emoji.

Jenner, 24, already has a daughter Stormi with Scott and now fans are looking forward to seeing her give birth to a son. While these are just speculations, Jenner hasn't yet disclosed anything about the child's sex.

Kylie Jenner's Relationship With Travis Scott

Jenner and Scott broke up in October 2019, a year after the birth of their daughter Stormi. However, the couple got back and decided to quarantine together during the COVID-19 pandemic to spend an ample amount of time with their daughter. Earlier, speculations were rife that Jenner has been trying hard for almost two years to get pregnant with baby No. 2. And it looks like the rumors were true as Jenner is currently in the early stages of pregnancy. Hopefully, we'll get an update regarding her baby shower party soon.

Kylie Jenner's Net Worth

As of July 2021, Jenner's net worth is estimated at $700 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2011, Jenner had a net worth of $300,000. She is the owner of Kylie Cosmetics, a beauty brand which she founded in 2014. This beauty brand is the primary source of her income. She is one of the most influential personalities in the world with over a massive 266 million followers on Instagram.