Colorado Amusement Park Safety Under Lens After Death of 6-Yr-Old on 'Haunted Mine Drop'

The tragic death of a 6-yr-old girl from Colorado Springs in an amusement park has left many shocked. The girl took the Haunted Mine Drop ride that plunges riders 110 feet inside a mountain on Sunday. Unluckily, the girl was fatally injured during the adventurous ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park located atop the Iron mountain, which is about 60 miles west of Vail.

Park employees administered first aid following the girl's accident on the Haunted Mine Drop ride. However, paramedics at the park determined the girl had died. Reportedly, the incident had occurred shortly before 8:00 P.M.

Following the death, Glenwood Caverns released an official statement on Twitter stating, "An incident has occurred on the Haunted Mine Drop ride that resulted in a fatality. An investigation is in progress. Out of respect for all involved, we have no further comment until details have been confirmed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved."

The park's general manager, Nancy Heard, during an interaction with the media said, "We are deeply saddened and ask that you please keep the family of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers."

According to the park's website, riders of the Haunted Mine Drop ride would be strapped into a seat and then dropped. The minimum height requirement for the ride is 46 inches.

Garfield County Coroner Robert M. Glassmire did not reveal the name of the girl who died at the amusement park to give family members time to inform others about the tragic incident.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park To Remain Closed on Monday and Tuesday

The amusement park also announced that it would not be operational on Monday and Tuesday as a result of the girl's tragic death.

People Question Park's Safety Policy

Meanwhile, people have started questioning the park's safety policy after the tragic demise of the 6-year-old girl. "Seems like a ride that a 6-year-old shouldn't be on," a Twitter user wrote sparking a debate over ' parents signing waivers at the park.'

Another said, "So sad! Hope they find out how a 6-year-old even got on, definitely doesn't seem like she would've fit the standard height requirements. Prayers to her family!" while a third person went on to say, "The ride will be back open soon because they make parents sign waivers."