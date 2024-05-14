Italian Tennis Sensation Camilia Giorgi, Who Escaped to USA ,Announces Retirement on Instagram Amid Alleged tax Evasion Controversy

Italian tennis star Camila Giorgi, widely known for her prowess on the court, has left fans in disbelief with her abrupt retirement from the sport. The 32-year-old athlete, who bid farewell to tennis without much ado, is said to have departed Italy alongside her family amidst allegations of tax irregularities, as per reports from the New York Post.

Giorgi's announcement of retirement, conveyed through her Instagram account on Sunday, has left supporters puzzled. While expressing gratitude to her fans, she refrained from divulging the reasons behind her sudden departure from the tennis scene.

On Sunday morning, Giorgi spoke out following the allegations against her.

"Please trust this Instagram for truthful information. To my dear fans, I am happy to formally announce my retirement from my tennis career. I am so grateful for your wonderful love and support for so many years. I cherish all the beautiful memories. There have been many inaccurate rumors about my plans, so I look forward to providing more information about exciting opportunities ahead. It is a joy to share my life with you and let's continue this journey together. With much love, Camila," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

The once-celebrated Italian player, recognized for achieving a career-high singles ranking of No. 26, now finds herself under the lens of the Florence Prosecutor's Office due to suspected tax discrepancies. Authorities have raised concerns regarding the failure of Giorgi and her family to file tax returns, leading to ongoing investigations.

Despite attempts by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) to establish contact with Giorgi or her family, their efforts have proven fruitless. Italian media outlets have reported a complete severance of ties between the family and various sporting organizations.

Giorgi's unexpected career shift appears to signal a new direction, with reports suggesting her inclination towards modeling, as indicated by Spanish outlet Marca. With an extensive following of nearly 750,000 on Instagram, she has already shared glimpses of this newfound pursuit, having previously showcased lingerie and swimwear.

Amidst the turmoil, Giorgi continues to hold significance within the tennis community, currently holding the 116th spot in the WTA rankings. Beyond her sporting endeavors, she has voiced interests in fashion and writing, boasting ownership of her fashion brand, Giomila.