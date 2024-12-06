'It was physically and emotionally exhausting' - Ryu Hye Young Shares Challenges Working in New Film

"It was physically and emotionally exhausting," actress Ryu Hye Young said while sharing her experience working in the new film Killing It. The thriller revolves around an internet broadcast team. Apart from Hye Young, the movie will feature Nam Yoon Su, Kim Seung Hee, Lee Woo Je, Bae Myung Jin, Lee Kyu Hyun, Ji Soo Yeon, and Oh Min Su as cast members.

The film, which will hit the big screens in 2025, revolves around an internet broadcast team. It gains popularity by posting provocative content. The team faces an unexpected challenge after one of its team members dies during a live broadcast. The movie revolves around the team's dangerous decisions while trying to become successful again.

The upcoming thriller, Killing Time, will feature Ryu Hye Young as Yeon Woo, a publicly known member of the internet broadcast team. Though she becomes famous because of the team's success, an accident involving one of her team members leaves her traumatized. Hye Young recently opened up about her challenges while working on the movie.

"It was physically and emotionally exhausting, but I overcame it with the united energy of all the cast members. It was an honor to work with the director and fellow actors," she said.

Nam Yoon Su as Joo Won

Meanwhile, Love In The Big City star Yoon Su shared his experience working in the thriller. He will appear as producer Joo Won. The character becomes obsessed with creating shocking and intense content after the show becomes successful. According to the actor, he was attracted to the character after reading the script, which is unique.

"I was captivated by the script's uniqueness and wanted to play the role of Joo Won. I'm truly excited to see how it will turn out. Thanks to the efforts of my fellow actors, who worked hard to create the best scenes, the atmosphere on set was close-knit. I hope viewers eagerly anticipate this gripping film full of suspense," he shared.

Meanwhile, Director Jang Joon Yeop praised the cast members for their passion and professionalism. Joon Yeon said he will work hard during the production process to ensure the uniqueness and quality of the movie.

"It was a set where every actor's passion and professionalism shone. I will dedicate myself to post-production to ensure this is a unique and high-quality film," he commented.