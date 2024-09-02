Love in the Big City: Story, Casts, Premiere, Preview, Spoilers, Streaming Details, and More

Love in the Big City is an upcoming K-drama, which will take viewers through the life of a young writer named Go Young. It is scheduled to premiere on TVING in October. With just a month left for the release, the production team has shared details about the upcoming mini-series, including the story, casts, premiere, preview, spoilers, and Streaming details.

The upcoming K-drama is the television adaption of a best-selling novel by writer Park Sang Young. The writer himself worked on the script to maintain the original charm of the story. The mini-series will consist of eight episodes and four parts. Each part of the mini-series will be directed by different directors with unique styles and strengths.

Directors Hur Jin Ho and Hong Ji Young will work with emerging talents Son Tae Gyum and Kim Se In for this new project. They will adopt a Hollywood approach while working on this K-drama. Here is everything you need to know about the drama, which will feature Nam Yoon Su, model Kim Won Joong, Lee Soo Kyung, and Oh Hyun Kyung.

Story

The mini-series will follow young writer Go Young. It will capture the ups and downs of his life and love. The small screen project will take viewers through the relationship between the protagonist, mysterious Habibi, close friend Mi Ae, and his mother Eun Sook. Go Young is a gay man, who is HIV positive. He maintains a good relationship with his long-term partner and his close friend.

Casts

Love in the Big City will feature Nam Yoon Su as the protagonist Go Young. He will narrate the ups and downs of his life and love through the upcoming K-drama. The male lead believes that the most important thing in life is love and gradually matures through it. Meanwhile, model Kim Won Joong will appear in the mini-series as the mysterious Habibi. Some of his known television projects are The King's Affection, Extracurricular, 4 Kinds of House, Today's Webtoon, and Beyond Evil.

The other cast members are actress Lee Soo Kyung, actress Oh Hyun Kyung Kwon Hyuk, Na Hyun Woo, Jin Ho Eun, and Kim Won Joong. Soo Kyung will portray Go Young's best friend, Mi Ae. Hyun Kyung will feature the male lead's mother, Eun Sook.

Premiere, Preview, and Spoilers

Love in the Big City will premiere on TVING on Monday (October 21). People in Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, India, Kenya, Denmark, Mexico City, the UK, Europe, Brazil, Germany, France, South Africa, Thailand, Belgium, and the UAE, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

The production team has released a new teaser for the upcoming drama. It takes the viewers through the romantic life of Go Young. The clip shows him enjoying time with his partner.

"I thought that believing in eternal love was stupid in this field. [But] I like the universe that is you," the male lead narrates in the teaser video.

Love in the Big City Preview: