The Kenosha Police Department officer who shot Jacob Blake multiple times in a video that has gone viral on social media made disturbing comments about the fatal shooting of another black man at the hands of police.

The officer, identified as Luke Courtier, fired seven shots into the back of Blake, 29, from close range as he tried to enter his vehicle on Sunday, as previously reported. The shooting has sparked outrage with hundreds taking to the streets to protest against police brutality chanting slogans of "no justice, no peace."

Courtier's 'Disturbing' Facebook Post

Not long after the shooting, social media users tracked down Courtier's Facebook profile and found one post that dates back to 2014 in which he criticized demonstrators for protesting against the Milwaukee police's use of excessive force in the killing of 31-year-old Dontre Hamilton in 2014.

In December 2014, Courtier shared a link of a local news report covering Hamilton's supporters marching towards the Milwaukee Police Administration building to protest against the Milwaukee County District Attorney's decision not to charge the officer responsible for Hamilton's death.

"Really??? This is pathetic. It was a good shoot, get over it already," Courtier wrote alongside the article on his Facebook profile. Courtier's profile, which spells his last name backwards as "Reitruoc," has since been deleted. Here's the post:

Shooting of Dontre Hamilton

In April 2014, Hamilton was shot and killed by Milwaukee police officer Christopher Manney. Manney shot Hamilton, who was suffering from a mental illness, 14 times.

On the night of April 30, Hamilton had fallen asleep on a park bench when he was approached by Manney, who attempted to perform an "out-of-policy-pat-down" on Hamilton after responding to a call from a Starbucks employee about a sleeping man in Milwaukee's Red Arrow Park.

As Manney started to pat him down, a confrontation ensued. The officer's report of what happened next is of some debate, but according to an internal affair investigation, Manney tried to use his baton to subdue Hamilton, but Hamilton got control of it and swung at Manney, striking him on the side of the neck. Manney was not charged over the shooting but was eventually fired by then-Police Chief Edward Flynn.