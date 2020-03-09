BTS V will sing his first single Sweet Night for ongoing JTBC drama Itaewon Class. The single is produced by V himself and the song will be released online on March 13.

Kim Tae Hyung, popular as V of one of the top boy bands of South Korea BTS, will record his first single for one of his close friends' Park Seo Joon's drama Itaewon Class. The JTBC drama is being aired on Netflix too, proving itself as its ratings have increased tremendously over the weeks.

The OST will be released on March 13 at 6 p.m. (KST). The title of the song is Sweet Night and it is an indie pop song made along with acoustic vibes. Sweet Night will appear as Part 12 of Itaewon Class's OST.

Other popular OSTs of Itaewon Class are Start Over by Gaho (part 2), Diamond by Ha Hyun-woo (Part 3), Someday, the Body by Kim Feel (Par 6) and Say by Yoon Mi Rae (Part 8).

V and Park Seo Joon became friends while shooting the series Hwarang also starring Park Hyun Sik. V sang the OST 'It's Definitely You' for Hwarang along with BTS' Jin.

BTS is in the news again as one of its members, Suga, is celebrating his birthday on Monday. One of the oldest BTS members, Jin, paid for the dinner of not only the members but also the entire staff. The video shows that the red-cake presented by the BTS gang made Suga's day.

The latest episode that aired on March 7 recorded 13.398% viewership nationwide and 14.817% viewership in Seoul, according to AGB Nielsen. Itaewon Class has aired 12 episodes so far and will air its last episode on March 21.

In the recently released album of BTS, The Map of the Soul:7, V has sung the Inner Child.

On October 24, 2-18 V became one of the youngest recipients of the prestigious fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit medal. The award was given away by the President of South Korea.