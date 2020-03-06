Itaewon Class is back with two sets of information. The first one is related to BTS. One of the stars of the top Kpop band that is on cloud nine after breaking record after record with their Map of the Soul:7 is likely to sing for Itaewon Class.

Sources said that BTS' star 'V' is being considered to sing for Park Seo Joon starring in Itaewon Class. If the news is confirmed, then it will be the first solo OST for V.

Kim Tae Hyung, popularly known as V, is known as a close friend of Park Seo Joon. The two know each other since shooting of Hwarang in 2016. V along with Jin had sung OST, 'It's Definitely You' for Hwarang starring Park Seo Joon. V had even acted as Han Sung in Hwarang along with Seo Joon and Park Hyun Sik. Park Seo Joon's close friends' circle is called Wooga Squat that includes Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and PeakBoy apart from Seo Joon and V.

In other news, a video of Park Seo Joon teasing Kim Da Mi is going viral. In the video, Seo Joon is seen laughing over Kim Da Mi's bloopers while shooting. In one of the sequences, Da Mi is seen taking too many takes to complete the scene.

Da Mi fidgeting with her hair makes the other cast (not in frame) laugh as Seo Joon tries to keep calm and be in the character. When everyone thinks it's over, the director looks at Da Mi and asks her for another shot.

In another sequence Da Mi forgets the last line. To this, Seo Joon acts as if he is collecting the pieces of her mind and puts it back on Da Mi's head.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video here:

The 11th episode of Itaewon Class will be aired tomorrow (March 7). The JTBC series has seen tremendous growth in its viewership in the last couple of weeks. The last episode of Itaewon Class saw 14.760% viewership nationally and 16.160% viewership in Seoul, according to AGB Nielson.