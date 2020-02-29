Park Seo Joon's hairstyle in the ongoing drama Itaewon Class mostly referred to as 'Chestnut Haircut' by his fans have now caught the eye of the actor's best friend Park Hyun Sik. His reaction to this new haircut is just hilarious.

Recently, Park Seo Joon posted a video of himself attending a public event in Itaewon on his official Twitter handle. Comments started pouring in for the video in no time. One of the comments was quite important because it was posted by Park Seo Joon's best friend Park Hyun Sik, who is currently serving the military.

Park Hyun Sik and Park Seo Joon are best buddies

Hyun Sik commented: "Hey where are there so many chestnuts on the streets.. I should pick some up and roast them..." Park Hyun Sik and Park Seo Joon have been best buddies since they acted together in a popular drama Hwarang. Hyun Sik will be discharged from military service next year.

Many feel that with this haircut, Park Seo Joon's face looks like chestnut and they mean it is seriously cute and many have expressed the desire to have the same haircut. But surprisingly, Park Seo Joon has warned his fans against having the same haircut.

Park Seo Joon had asked people not to go for the haircut

Park Seo Joon, in a press release to meet JTBC's Itaewon Class cast, had asked people not to go for it (the haircut). He said this haircut needs more maintenance than it meets the eye. "I've been maintaining this hairstyle for 6 months now. But I get it trimmed every 4 days. Every time I get it cut, I think about Park Se Ro Yi's mindset and hang in there," said Seo Joon.

"This hairstyle requires a lot more maintenance than you think. Don't do it," he added. Elated fans praised Seo Joon for his commitment towards the character. Despite being high maintenance this hairstyle has been appreciated by many on social media, who feel it has given a completely new look to Seo Joon and it suits him well.

The February 28 episode of Itaewon Class has actually bettered its earlier viewership and recorded 13.965 percent viewership nationwide and 14.903 percent in Seoul alone, according to AGB Nielsen. The drama is doing well and with each episode has proved that it is one of the series not to be missed.