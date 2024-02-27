Israel's Mossad Celebrates Aaron Bushnell's Self-Immolation to Free Palestine? Speculations As X Post Goes Viral

A claim suggesting that Mossad, the national intelligence agency of the State of Israel, was mocking the death of U.S. airman Aaron Bushnell, is found to be fake. The 25-year-old died after the self-immolation bid while demanding to Free Palestine, outside the Israeli Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

What is Being Claimed?

On Sunday, Bushnell broadcasted his self-immolation outside the embassy via live stream. Shortly after, the video gained widespread attention, with numerous individuals sharing screenshots of Bushnell engulfed in flames. A screenshot from an account on X (formerly Twitter), identified as "Mossad Commentary," emerged, displaying the image of Bushnell in flames. The accompanying post chillingly stated, "Our enemies choose self-destruction."

Newsweek reported that rapper Lowkey shared a controversial screenshot from the account named "Mossad Commentary." Condemning the account allegedly associated with Israel's external intelligence agency, Lowkey wrote, "The account of Israel's external intelligence agency mocked the death of US soldier Aaron Bushnell as he self-immolated and cried "Free Palestine" outside the Israeli embassy in Washington."

Soon after several social media users also shared the screengrab condemning the post.

"A Mossad account calls Aaron Bushnell, a 25-year-old member of the US Air force our enemies which entails all US soldiers including veterans are considered enemies if they speak against genocide or are against Israeli far right extremism," wrote a user.

"This is how the Mossad, and Israel altogether view American soldiers and the American people. They just called him an idiot. RIP Aaron Bushnell," read another post.

"It's crazy that Mossad can call the American Armed Forces an enemy and get away with it. RIP Aaron Bushnell," opined a user.

Here is the Truth

Debunking the claim, Newsweek reported that the Israeli secret service agency, Mossad, did not publish a social media post celebrating the U.S. airman Aaron Bushnell setting himself on fire outside the U.S. embassy.

The outlet reported that the post, which has since been deleted and was shared by users including Lowkey, originated from @MOSSADil, an unaffiliated account. The only Twitter account officially associated with Mossad, as linked via the Mossad website, is mossad_career. Described as the "Official Twitter account of the Mossad - the Israeli Secret Intelligence Service," it has been inactive since September 20, 2020, the outlet reported.

It may be noted that Bushnell live streamed the video. "My name is Aaron Bushnell. I am active-duty member of the United States Air Force and I will no longer be complicit in the genocide. I am about to engage in extreme act of protest but what compared to people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers is not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal," he declares solemnly before setting himself on fire.