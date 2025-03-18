Israel Launches Massive Strikes on Gaza, Killing Scores, as Ceasefire Collapses after Hamas' Refusal to Release More Hostages

Israeli forces carried out fresh airstrikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday after the ceasefire deal fell apart, reportedly due to the terror group's refusal to release more hostages. A senior Hamas official claimed that Israel was responsible for unilaterally ending the truce, which had been in place since January 19.

According to unverified reports from medical sources, the airstrikes have resulted in hundreds of deaths. The Israeli military did not give more details about the "extensive strikes." However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a statement confirming that the army had been directed to "take strong action against the Hamas terrorist organization," as the ceasefire ended.

Israeli Resumes Fresh Airstrikes

"This follows Hamas's repeated refusal to release our hostages, as well as its rejection of all of the proposals it has received from US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and from the mediators," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

"Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength."

The Israel Defense Forces reported that it had received intelligence indicating that Hamas was preparing to launch new attacks on Israel while stockpiling weapons, according to the Times of Israel.

In January, Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire deal, resulting in the release of around three dozen Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The initial phase of the fragile truce ended two weeks ago, and since then, both sides have been unable to negotiate the next stage, which was intended to secure the release of the 59 remaining hostages held by Hamas.

Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, issued a stark warning early Tuesday, saying that "the gates of hell will open in Gaza" and that Hamas would face an unprecedented level of force if the remaining hostages were not freed, according to the Times of Israel.

It is believed that Hamas is holding 24 hostages alive and has possession of the bodies of 35 others.

No Mercy from Israel

Hamas condemned Israel early Tuesday, accusing its government of carrying out an "unprovoked escalation." "The international community faces a moral test: either it allows the return of the crimes committed by the occupation army or it enforces a commitment to ending the aggression and war against innocent people in Gaza," terror organization official Taher Nunu said.

The Hamas-affiliated Gaza Ministry of Health reported that at least 44 people have been killed so far as a result of Israel's airstrikes.

Israeli leaders have said that they will not halt military operations unless Hamas, the group responsible for the October 7, 2023, terrorist attack, relinquishes control of Gaza.

Earlier this month, in an effort to increase pressure on Hamas, Netanyahu halted all food and aid shipments into the region ahead of the latest wave of strikes.

Although the ceasefire significantly reduced the violence, Israel has maintained a military presence in Gaza and has continued to conduct targeted strikes.

Israel has said that its attacks were carried out in response to Palestinians trying to launch assaults or approaching restricted military zones. According to local officials, multiple strikes on Monday resulted in the deaths of 10 people in Gaza.