Trump Issues Chilling Last Warning to Hamas and Tells 'You are Dead' as 'I am Sending Israel Everything It Needs to Finish the Job'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued another chilling warning to Hamas after the White House confirmed of direct negotiations with the group as part of an ongoing effort to secure the release of hostages and recover the bodies of those who have died. He said this would be the final warning.

Trump said that he is "sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job" and asked Hamas to release all remaining hostages immediately "OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!" "'Shalom Hamas' means Hello and Goodbye – the choice is yours," the president posted on Truth Social after meeting with eight former hostages in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

Last Warning to Hamas

"Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!"

The President added that "not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don't do as I say." "I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed," the president said.

"This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!"

Trump's call for Hamas leaders to "leave Gaza" has a historical parallel—when the Palestinian Liberation Organization withdrew thousands of fighters from Beirut, Lebanon, in 1982 after being surrounded by Israeli forces.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump held a private meeting with former hostages Iair Horn, Omer Shem Tov, Eli Sharabi, Keith Siegel, Aviva Siegel, Naama Levy, Doron Steinbrecher, and Noa Argamani.

"Today, President Trump took time to meet with eight of the released hostages from Gaza. The President listened intently to their heartbreaking stories. The hostages thanked President Trump for his steadfast efforts to bring all of the hostages home," Leavitt said.

Trump Wants to End It All

Earlier, the White House confirmed that administration officials had been engaged in direct talks with Hamas to secure the release of at least some hostages. One American hostage, 21-year-old Edan Alexander, is believed to still be alive after being kidnapped during Hamas terrorists' attack on October 7, 2023, which led to Israel's invasion.

The military operation paused following a cease-fire agreement in January. Trump has previously issued strong warnings to Hamas, cautioning them about the consequences of holding captives.

In December, the then-president-elect wrote: "Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East."

Hamas reached a deal just before Trump took office, a move widely seen as a reaction to the pressure he applied.

Alexander, the only known American hostage believed to still be alive, was in the Israeli military at the time of his capture. Because of this, he was not included in the initial round of releases under the cease-fire agreement.

Last month, Trump issued another warning, declaring that "all hell is going to break out" if Hamas failed to release the remaining hostages by "Saturday [Feb. 15] at 12 o'clock," though he later deferred to Israeli leadership on how to proceed.