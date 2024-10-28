Israel Tensions Spike as Social Platform X Suspends Khamenei's Hebrew Account Just Hours After Launch

Social media platform X suspended a new Hebrew-language account linked to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday, just one day after its creation. The handle, @Khamenei_Heb, displayed a message saying, "X suspends accounts which violate the X Rules." The exact reason for the suspension remains unknown.

Reports indicate that the account was launched on Sunday, beginning with a traditional Islamic greeting in Hebrew: "In the name of God, the most merciful." Shortly after, a second post followed, featuring an excerpt from a recent speech by Khamenei. In this message, Khamenei addressed Israel, stating, "Zionists are making a miscalculation with respect to Iran. They don't know Iran. They still haven't been able to correctly understand the power, initiative, and determination of the Iranian people."

The account is among many operated by Khamenei's office, allowing the Iranian leader to communicate in multiple languages. These accounts frequently share statements and updates in various languages, including English, Arabic, and French.

The second post referenced escalating military tensions between Israel and Iran, following Israel's recent air strikes on Iranian military bases. These strikes, conducted earlier this month, resulted in the death of four Iranian soldiers. The attack was reportedly a response to Iran's launch of at least 180 missiles into Israel on October 1, marking the first time Israel openly took responsibility for an offensive against Iran.

Iran's defense forces confirmed that Israel's strikes targeted bases in Ilam, Khuzestan, and Tehran provinces. However, Iranian officials stated that the attacks were "successfully countered." Despite these claims, satellite imagery later revealed significant damage to buildings within Iran's Parchin military base. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has long suspected this site as a possible testing ground for explosives that could trigger nuclear weapons, though Iran continues to assert that its nuclear program remains purely peaceful.

In addition to Parchin, another damaged base, Khojir, has drawn attention from analysts. It is believed to house a network of underground tunnels and missile manufacturing facilities, adding to concerns about Iran's growing missile capabilities.

Iran's missile launch toward Israel was reportedly a response to the deaths of several leaders affiliated with Hezbollah, Hamas, and Iranian military units in an Israeli operation. Hezbollah, a militant organization based in Lebanon, is an ally of Hamas, a Palestinian militant group. Both groups receive significant support from Iran and share a common opposition to Israel.

These hostilities are part of a broader conflict that has seen near-daily exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel for nearly a year. These skirmishes have been intensified by Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza, which began on October 7 following a large-scale Hamas incursion into southern Israel. This initial attack by Hamas resulted in the deaths of 1,200 individuals and led to over 200 people being taken hostage. Since then, Israel has conducted extensive air and ground assaults on Gaza, with more than 43,000 fatalities reported, including around 16,700 children.

The situation continues to draw widespread attention as violence escalates across the region.