Hashem Safieddine: Israel Kills Hezbollah's 'New Leader' in Deadly Strike on Secret Bunker in Major Setback to Terror Group

Israel has killed Hezbollah's 'next leader' in a deadly strike targeting a secret bunker, delivering another major setback to the Iran-supported militant group. Hashem Safieddine was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut in early October, according to the Israeli military. Around 25 other Hezbollah leaders were also reportedly killed in the airstrike.

Safieddine, a prominent religious leader within Hezbollah, was expected to become the successor to Hassan Nasrallah. Nasrallah, a co-founder of the group, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on September 27. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday that Safieddine was taken out in an airstrike over a southern suburb of Beirut on October 8.

Major Blow to Hezbollah

As the leader of Hezbollah's executive council, Safieddine was responsible for overseeing the group's political operations. He also held a position on the Jihad Council, where he played a key role in directing military activities, making him a top target for Israel.

Nasrallah had prepared Safieddine to take over the leadership, before he too was killed in an Israeli precision airstrike on Beirut.

Safieddine's black turban, signifying his descent from Islam's Prophet Mohammed, along with his striking physical similarity to Nasrallah, who led the Lebanese Shi'ite group for over 30 years, positioned him as a leading contender for succession.

Coming from a well-known Lebanese Shi'ite family, Safieddine was born in the largely Shi'ite southern region of Lebanon.

He pursued religious studies in seminaries in Qom, Iran, before returning to Lebanon in the 1990s to take on leadership roles within Hezbollah.

Safieddine maintained close connections with Hezbollah's supporters in Iran. His son, Rida, was married to the daughter of the late Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, who was killed by a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad in 2020. His brother, Abdullah, acts as Hezbollah's envoy in Tehran.

Israel Strikes on Target after Another

As the executive council chief, Safieddine held a role similar to that of a prime minister, overseeing various Hezbollah-run institutions that manage healthcare, education, culture, construction, and other initiatives.

He also spearheaded the reconstruction of the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut after the 2006 war with Israel, during which large parts of the area were destroyed by Israeli airstrikes.

Israel has been eliminating Hamas and Hezbollah leaders one by one.

Last week, IDF killed Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in a deadly operation in Gaza. Sinwar is largely viewed as the mastermind behind the October 7, 2023 massacre, which saw 1,200 people killed and 250 taken hostages by Hamas and other terror organizations.

His death has sent shockwaves across the region, with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declaring, "Hamas is alive and will remain alive." During the fierce battle, two militants fled to one building while Sinwar, whose identity wasn't known by the Israelis at the time, escaped to another location.