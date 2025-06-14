Israel Dismisses Iranian Claim of Downing F-35 Jets as 'Fake News'

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) strongly rejected Iranian media claims on Saturday that two Israeli F-35 fighter jets were shot down by Iran's air defence systems, labelling the reports as "fake news."

Iran had earlier asserted it successfully destroyed two F-35s along with several micro air vehicles during a recent escalation in military tensions. However, IDF international spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani dismissed the claim on social media, stating, "While the Iranian regime spreads lies, we're taking down real threats." He shared a video showing Israeli forces shooting down an Iranian UAV over northern Israel.

The statement came amid escalating hostilities between the two nations. On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the launch of Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military campaign aimed at neutralizing what he called Iran's growing nuclear threat. Netanyahu vowed the operation would continue "for as many days as it takes" to eliminate the danger.

Early Saturday, Iran reportedly launched two missile salvos toward Israel. According to IDF spokesperson Brigadier General Efi Dufferin, fewer than 100 missiles were fired in total. Most were intercepted or failed to reach Israeli territory, causing only limited structural damage, mainly due to landslides.

General Dufferin also warned of the possibility of further missile barrages, stating that Israel is committed to neutralizing Iran's missile capabilities to prevent any existential threat.

The back-and-forth between Iran and Israel continues to inflame tensions in an already volatile region, with both sides accusing the other of aggression and disinformation.

(With inputs from Agencies)