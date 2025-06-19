Khamenei Rejects Trump's Call to Surrender as Israeli Airstrikes Pound Tehran

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared on Wednesday that the country would not bow to U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for unconditional surrender. His statement was delivered by a television presenter and marked his first public response since Israel began bombing Iran last Friday.

Khamenei emphasized that neither peace nor war could be forced upon Iran. "Intelligent people who know Iran, the Iranian nation, and its history will never speak to this nation in threatening language because the Iranian nation will not surrender," he said on state television.

He added, "The Americans should know that any U.S. military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage."

Smoke was seen rising over Tehran as the Israel-Iran air war escalated. Images shared on social media showed fires burning across parts of the capital on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, thousands of civilians were fleeing the city in fear of further attacks. Israeli jets bombed several locations in Tehran overnight. Israel's military confirmed that 50 fighter jets struck around 20 targets, including facilities producing raw materials and components for missile manufacturing.

A U.S. source revealed that President Trump was weighing several options, including direct military support for Israel's campaign against Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

The conflict has sharply raised regional tensions, with the international community urging restraint.

