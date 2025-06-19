Israel Strikes Iran's Nuclear Centrifuge Site and Missile Factories Amid Escalating Tensions

The Israel Defense Force (IDF) on Wednesday declared that it carried out airstrikes on a centrifuge production facility and several weapons manufacturing plants in Tehran, targeting what it termed as "core infrastructure of Iran's nuclear and missile programs."

The intensifying military standoff between Israel and Iran continued into its sixth day on Wednesday.

"Over 50 Air Force fighter jets, operating under precise intelligence from the Intelligence Branch, have executed multiple attacks on military targets across the Tehran region in recent hours. Among these, a centrifuge manufacturing site was struck to hinder Iran's ability to expand uranium enrichment efforts aimed at producing nuclear weapons," stated the IDF via its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

"The Iranian regime is enriching uranium for nuclear weapon development." It's important to clarify that enrichment at these levels is unnecessary for civilian nuclear energy," the statement read.

As per the IDF, additional strikes targeted multiple weapons factories. One such facility reportedly manufactured raw materials and components for surface-to-surface missiles that have been used by the Iranian military in recent attacks against Israel.

"Furthermore, we struck facilities involved in producing systems and parts for surface-to-air missiles, designed to engage aircraft. These strikes were part of our broader campaign to dismantle Iran's nuclear armament and missile production capabilities," the IDF said.

On Tuesday, the IDF announced the elimination of Ali Shadmani, Iran's wartime Chief -of -Staff and a close confidante of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during an overnight strike. This marked the second targeted killing of a top Iranian military commander by Israel in recent weeks, part of a strategy aimed at undermining Iran's military leadership.

"Guided by precise intelligence and seizing a sudden operational window overnight, our fighter jets struck a command headquarters deep within Tehran, killing Ali Shadmani, the War Chief of Staff and closest military advisor to Khamenei," the IDF reported on X.

Shadmani, according to Israeli sources, was not only the Chief of War Staff but also led the Armed Forces Emergency Command, overseeing both the Revolutionary Guards and regular Iranian military units.

This latest wave of strikes is part of Israel's broader campaign that began last Friday, aimed at systematically degrading Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure. The offensive prompted immediate and fierce retaliation from Iran, propelling the already volatile region closer to the verge of an expanded conflict.

As both nations intensify their military operations, concerns are growing globally about the possibility of a broader Middle East war, potentially drawing in regional and international powers.

(with inputs from agencies)