Isaiah Rashad: Rapper Outed as Gay After Oral Sex Video Leaks on Social Media

Just hours after Nelly became a victim of a sex tape leak, rapper Isaiah Rashad's private life became public after an explicit video clip started circulating on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Feb. 9, footage of the 30-year-old rapper giving and receiving oral sex started making the rounds on the micro-blogging platform. However, what took viewers by surprise was that Rashid was engaging in the sexual act with two other men.

The leaked sex tape sent Twitter into a frenzy, with many expressing their shock over the Tennessee rapper's sexuality, which the rapper has chosen to keep private. Some even trolled the rapper for getting intimate with men.

Rapper Receives Support from Fans on Twitter

However, after the video went viral, the Headshots hitmaker received an outpouring of support and sympathy from his fans, who slammed the leaker of the video for outing the rapper in this manner.

"Idk if Isaiah Rashad gay or not but it's crazy that's the thing that would stop niggas from listening to a artist like [n-word] could be abusers, pedophiles, rapists, but having a different sexuality is where they draw the line," wrote one user.



"This Isaiah Rashad thing actually makes my stomach crawl," commented another. "The PTSD of being outed when you didn't do anything to anybody...I'm deadass sick. Whoever did that is beyond low."

Here are some of the other posts:

Rashad's Struggles with Sucidal Tendencies, Mental Health Issues

Rashad has struggled with suicidal tendencies and mental health issues in the past. Last May, the Top Dawg Entertainment artist spoke to The Fader and talked about his struggles with addiction and how the success of his 2016 album The Sun's Tirade led him to some dark places.

His substance abuse issues became so glaringly obvious, other TDE artists started referring to him as Bobby Brown, who famously struggled with drugs his entire career.

Rashad has yet to address the situation publicly. Meanwhile, Nelly has issued an apology after he accidentally shared a video of a woman performing oral sex on him on Instagram, as previously reported.

"I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them," the St. Louis rapper said in a statement to TMZ. "This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public."