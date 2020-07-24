Legendary boxer Mike Tyson will return to the ring as a competitor after more than 15 years. In an announcement, the highly decorated but controversial former heavyweight champion revealed that he would face Roy Jones Jr, another veteran of the ring, on September 12 for an eight-round exhibition match in Los Angeles.

The last time 'Iron Mike' was in the ring during a match was way back in June 2005 when he faced Kevin McBride, a contest he lost. His opponent for the upcoming fight has also been out of action, but for a much lesser time. Jones' last contest was in 2018. The fight has been titled "The Frontline Battle."

Odds on favorite

Despite the supposed ring rust that a 15-year gap is bound to generate, punters are backing Tyson to win the contest. He is at -350 in the betting odds. In other words, those who put $350 on the Boxing Hall of Famer will win a profit of $100 if he comes out triumphant. His rival's odds are at +275, meaning that a successful bet of $100 on him would fetch $275.

Tyson, who has been involved in multiple controversies in and out of the ring is expressing confidence. "Anybody who knows me (is aware that) I don't know how to (not go all out). I just know one way of fighting and that's just what it is," the 54-year old told TMZ.

As expected, his opponent isn't holding back his words either. But in Roy's case, he was also providing an element of analysis. "If he (Tyson) don't kill quick, he's got problems on his hands. If he don't get it quick, his ass belongs to me!" the 51-year old thundered while talking to the same network.

Controversy's favorite child

Tyson's career and life have been a story of ups and downs that would put even a Hollywood movie to shame. In fact, a biopic on him is indeed in the works and is expected to star Jamie Foxx in the role of the former heavyweight champion.

Iron Mike took the boxing world by storm when he won the heavyweight title at the age of 20 – the youngest to have done so – in 1986. But he is also infamous for having chewed off the ear of Evander Holyfield during a bout. Outside the ring, the legendary pugilist has been found foul of the law, having been convicted of rape and spending three years in jail for the crime.

The fight would be preceded by a 10-episode documentary showcasing the preparations of the two boxers. It would be interesting to see the shape and speed of the boxing legend. He has appeared in good shape over the years and if everything goes well, there is also a possibility of a rematch with Holyfield. That would set the world alight.