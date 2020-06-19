Jamie Foxx has recently confirmed that the actor will play the legendary American boxer, Mike Tyson, in his upcoming biopic film. The actor is all set to be seen in boxing gloves as per his latest Instagram post.

Reportedly, the biopic was announced in the year 2014 and Jamie Foxx was offered the lead role in the film. Jamie Foxx himself confirmed the news through his official social media handle that his six-year-long hiatus has come to an end as the film is all set to go on floors soon.

The actor revealed that he will soon begin shooting g for the film. He said, "It's a definitive yes. Doing biographies is a tough things sometimes it takes 20 years to get 'em done but we officially got the real ball rolling."

Jamie Foxx Playing Mike Tyson

Jamie is super excited to step into the character of Mike Tyson, who was a legend in the boxing world. Ever since the day he was offered the role, Jamie was waiting to start shooting his upcoming film. During a live session, the actor said, "We want to show everybody evolves, everybody comes from a good or bad place. I think everybody, young and old, will be able to understand this man's journey."

While talking to filmmaker Mark Birnbaum, Jamie Foxx revealed that he met Mike Tyson when he was 22 years old. He said that it was the weirdest meeting. "I met Mike Tyson in the weirdest way, I was on stage doing stand-up years ago. I get to my Mike Tyson joke and nobody claps, nobody laughs. You know why? Because Mike Tyson was watching," the actor said. Foxx revealed that he continued to speak when the audience insisted on him. Later Mike Tyson himself gave him a standing ovation for his comedy.

Jamie Fox has been releasing hard to prepare himself for the iconic role. Reports said that Jamie has a rigorous workout regime that includes 60 pull-ups, 60 dips, and 100 push-ups. The actor is all set to get a new transformation for fitting into Mike Tyson's character. Jamie shared photos of his bulked-up physique in his latest post, which reveals that his body is changing. He also explained that technology is helping him look like Mike Tyson. He confidently said, "I guarantee you, people will run up on me in the street and ask for an autograph and think that I'm Mike."