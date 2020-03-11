Rapper Eminem released the single Godzilla on March 9. The video features former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and Dr Dre. In the video, Eminem gets knocked out by Mike Tyson and on March 11, the video has amassed more than 20 million views.

Another special feature of the Godzilla musical video is that it features American rapper Jarad Juice Wrld Higgins, who died on December 8, 2019 due to drug overdose. Godzilla has been dedicated to Juice Wrld with the caption, "You Will Be Remembered Forever."

Godzilla single is a part of Eminem's eleventh studio album Music to Be Murdered By.

Eminem also broke the track record for the fastest verse as he has rapped 11.3 syllables per second, or 224 words in 30 seconds in the third verse. Thus he also surpassed Nicki Minaj and single Majesty that had 10.3 syllables per second and Labyrinth's 2013 single Rap God where he had rapped 9.6 syllables per second.

The lyrical video of Godzilla was released on March 4, 2020 and two days later the singer released a snippet of the music video. Godzilla is directed by Cole Bennett and the complete video was released on March 9.

Mike Tyson appears for a short time in the four-minute music video. Forty-seven-year-old Eminem raps on the street trying to get away from an angry mob. But he is interrupted by boxing champion Mike Tyson who knocks him down.

Then follows a conversation between Mike and Eminem:

Eminem: "WTF? Mike?"

Mike Tyson: "Em, is that you? I ain't mean that, please, I'm sorry. Forgive me."

Then, Eminem is seen admitted in hospital, where Dr Dre tries to treats him but Slim Shady another doctor, makes Eminem consume Jack Daniels.

Music to Be Murdered By is Eminem's 11th album released after his Kamikaze album that was released in 2018. Music to Be Murdered By has 20 songs and features Skylar Grey, Mr Porter, Don Toliver, Ed Shheran Young MA and others.

Eminem's mother in the book My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem, revealed that Eminem was suffering from bipolar disorder throughout his life. But on April 20, 2019, Eminem announced that he was 11 years sober.