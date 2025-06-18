Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Declares the 'Battle Begins' as Trump Weighs Whether to Strike Tehran After Situation Room Meeting

Iran's Supreme Leader issued a series of chilling warnings as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to consider possible actions regarding America's involvement in the escalating conflict with Israel. The warning came hours after American warplanes took off for Middle East, heightening further tensions of a full-scale war.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatened Israel on Tuesday by sharing an image showing fireballs raining down on an ancient city, while a man armed with a sword charges through its gates. "In the name of the noble Haidar, the battle begins," he wrote in Farsi, referring to Ali - whom Shia Muslims consider the first Imam and the rightful successor to the prophet Mohammed.

Khamenei's Chilling Threat

Khamenei also shared a message in English, warning: "We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy." Meanwhile, Iranian state TV issued a grim warning, declaring, "Tonight, a great surprise will occur— one the world will remember for centuries."

In the midst of these escalating threats, Trump is reportedly contemplating a U.S. strike on Tehran after holding emergency discussions with his national security team in the Situation Room.

According to CBS, sources close to the matter say Trump is considering whether the United States should join Israel in targeting Iran's nuclear facilities.

Four U.S. B-52 Stratofortress bombers have been deployed to the Diego Garcia military base in the Indian Ocean, placing them within range to strike Iran.

The aircraft, capable of carrying nuclear warheads and precision-guided munitions, were seen on the runway at Diego Garcia on Monday.

As the bombers were being positioned, Trump demanded Iran's "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER" and even issued a death threat against Khamenei after unexpectedly leaving the G7 summit in Canada.

Trump claimed the U.S. knows the location of Khamenei's hideout but added they're choosing not to eliminate him — "for now." "We know exactly where the so-called "Supreme Leader" is hiding," the U.S. President wrote on Truth Social.

"He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.

"But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin," Trump warned after reports claimed that he nixed an Israeli request to take out Khamenei.

Trump's Iron Will

Trump also spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, though the specifics of their discussion remain unclear, as drone attacks between Israel and Iran entered their fifth straight day.

Overnight, both nations launched new assaults against one another, with Iran's Revolutionary Guard announcing a "stronger" wave of missile strikes targeting Israel.

However, General Abdul Rahim Mousavi, commander-in-chief of Iran's army, said that all attacks "carried out so far have been solely for the purpose of warning and deterrence."

"The punishment operation will be carried out soon," he warned.

In Tel Aviv, civilians were seen scrambling for cover as rockets hit the city and Israel's Iron Dome defense system was activated.

At the same time, the Israeli military claimed to have eliminated Iran's wartime chief of staff and executed a wide-scale offensive on Iranian military positions.

The International Atomic Energy Agency also confirmed signs of a "direct hit" on Iran's Natanz nuclear facility.

The conflict first broke out on Friday, when Israel carried out a large-scale preemptive attack on Iran, targeting major nuclear and military sites and killing high-ranking military officials and nuclear scientists.

Iran claims that its nuclear program is peaceful, and assessments by the U.S. and other nations indicate that Tehran has not actively pursued a structured nuclear weapons program since 2003.