Iranian Missile Strikes IDF Headquarters in Tel Aviv Causing 'Significant Damage' as Israel Gears up for Another Round of Attacks

Israel's main military command center was struck after Iran's Islamic Republic launched a barrage of missiles at central Tel Aviv late Friday night, resulting in "significant damage" to what is considered the country's version of the Pentagon.

At least three people were killed and several others were injured in the missile attacks, in what is being described as "painful revenge" for recent IDF attacks targeting key parts of Iran's nuclear infrastructure and military forces. Disturbing videos circulating on social media — and confirmed by The New York Times — captured the moment a missile hit an area containing multiple military installations, including the main command center of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Israel Under Fire

The dramatic video clips showed interceptor missiles launching into the night sky just seconds before a blinding flash, a deafening blast, and the detonation of an incoming warhead. The videos suggest that at least one Iranian missile managed to break through Israel's air defense system and struck a critical command center in central Tel Aviv, as the Iron Dome faltered.

"This is Israel's version of the Pentagon, the Kiryat, and the building on this compound was just hit," according to Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, who was at the scene.

"There is significant damage."

Yingst, who had to run for cover as a "large number" of Iranian missiles rained down earlier, reported that Iran also launched around 150 ballistic missiles aimed at both civilian neighborhoods and military facilities in the Tel Aviv area.

"These ballistic missiles make the rockets that were being fired from Gaza look like toys," he added.

The IDF has not officially confirmed whether its headquarters were struck, but it did release unedited footage showing Iran launching multiple waves of ballistic missiles at Israel over several hours on Friday. "The IDF cannot, and will not, allow Iran to attack our civilians," the military agency posted on X.

No Stopping Israel

The Israel Defense Forces warned that its offensive on Tehran could continue for up to two weeks, following a coordinated assault that killed several high-ranking Iranian military leaders and officials in their offices and homes overnight.

Dubbed Operation Rising Lion, the offensive delivered a powerful series of airstrikes on Iranian military bases and nuclear sites, raising concerns that the region may be on the verge of a full-scale war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the highly coordinated operation struck a nuclear facility in Natanz and targeted elements of Iran's ballistic missile program.

According to sources, the surprise offensive resulted in the deaths of at least 20 senior Iranian military officials, including the commander of the Revolutionary Guard.

Six nuclear scientists were also confirmed killed in the attacks.

In response, Iran launched a retaliatory missile barrage. One Israeli woman was killed in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan, according to a police spokeswoman who spoke to The New York Times. Dozens of others sustained injuries, officials added.

The strikes came after talks to reach deal on curbing Iran's rapidly advancing nuclear program, heightening Israeli concerns that Tehran could be on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon.

Hours later, Iran retaliated by firing hundreds of missiles at Israel in three separate waves of attacks, killing one person and injuring at least 34 others, according to officials.

The Islamic Republic described the counterattack as a "declaration of war."

Israeli military authorities said that search-and-rescue teams are currently operating in areas where missiles evaded defense systems and made impact.