Trump Claims Canada Is 'Considering' Joining the US as 51st State in Exchange of Free Entry to Its Golden Dome Missile Defense System

President Donald Trump extended an online proposal to Canada, offering it free entry into his multi-billion-dollar Golden Dome missile defense system — but only if Canada agreed to cease being an independent nation and joins the United States.

Trump made the claim hours after King Charles III rebuked the U.S. president's push to annex Canada during a speech to Canada's parliament in Ottawa. "I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump Continues His Pressure on Canada

"They are considering the offer!" he added. This comes days after Trump enthusiastically praised the new missile defense system, which he claimed would protect the entire country and continent with nearly "100 percent" accuracy.

"We're going to have it at the highest level," Trump said. "Canada has called us and they want to be a part of it," Trump added. However, his wording suggested ongoing frustration, stating, "as always, we help Canada as best we can."

The line appeared to revive Trump's frequent complaints about the U.S. bearing the cost of defending Canada.

The "big, beautiful bill" that narrowly passed in the House includes $25 billion for the defense program, though some estimates suggest the total cost could reach $500 billion due to the vast area it aims to cover.

"We're talking about $175 billion total cost when it's completed," Trump said, brushing off skeptics. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called it a 'game changer."

When asked whether top military officials supported the plan, Trump replied, "I suggested it and they all said, 'We love the idea sir.' That's the way it's supposed to be, right?"

Trump Remains Adamant

Trump's post about Canada came the same day King Charles echoed a phrase from the Canadian national anthem, calling the country "strong and free." "As the anthem reminds us, True North is indeed strong and free," Charles said in a speech to mark the opening session of Canada's parliament, quoting from 'O Canada."

King Charles also highlighted the strong economic and security ties between the U.S. and Canada, describing the relationship as built on "mutual respect." The speech was crafted by Prime Minister Mark Carney's office, and Carney later shared a video clip of the address, which ended with enthusiastic applause for the King.

Trump had previously hosted Carney at the White House, following a string of jabs at former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he often mocked as a "governor" in public remarks and social media posts. The meeting signaled a possible easing of tensions after Canadian crowds booed the U.S. National Anthem at hockey games in response to Trump's aggressive rhetoric and threats.

Trump has consistently claimed that Canadians would benefit from lower taxes and an improved standard of living if they became part of the United States. At the same time, he imposed tariffs on Canada and other countries, insisting that the U.S. doesn't "need" Canadian goods such as lumber, automobiles, or other exports.