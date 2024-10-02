Biden Orders U.S. Military to Defend Israel as Iran Launches Missiles; UN Urges Immediate Ceasefire

The White House announced on Tuesday that President Joe Biden has ordered the U.S. military to support Israel's defense following Iran's missile launch against the country. The directive includes shooting down Iranian missiles targeting Israel.

Both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are closely monitoring the situation from the White House situation room. Vice President Harris is the Democratic nominee for the upcoming U.S. presidential election next month.

A White House statement, as reported by AFP, confirmed Biden's decision. "President Biden directed the U.S. military to aid Israel's defense against Iranian attacks and shoot down missiles that are targeting Israel," the statement read.

Due to the ongoing crisis, a scheduled call between Biden and rabbis, planned ahead of the Jewish high holiday season starting with Rosh Hashanah this week, has been postponed. A White House official confirmed this postponement, noting the urgency of the missile threat.

Earlier, a senior U.S. official warned of Iran's imminent missile attack on Israel. This warning came with a stern message for Tehran. "The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel," the official told AFP. "We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack."

The United States has previously defended Israel in similar situations. In April, the U.S. and its Western allies supported Israel in a combined defense effort during a missile and drone attack from Iran. That attack was in response to an Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

The current conflict follows a familiar pattern of escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. This time, the response from the United States signals the gravity of the threat. The senior U.S. official stressed that Iran would face "severe consequences" should the missile attack proceed.

As the situation unfolds, both nations are bracing for the impact of this conflict, with international support for Israel's defense growing stronger. The decision to defend Israel with military assistance underscores the U.S. commitment to its long-standing ally in the Middle East.

With the Jewish high holidays approaching, the conflict adds another layer of complexity to an already tense region. All eyes are now on the White House and international leaders as they prepare to respond to further developments.

Amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a ceasefire