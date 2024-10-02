Iran Preparing for Ballistic Missile Attack on Israel in Retaliation to IDF's Airstrike on Lebanon as US Warns Tehran of 'Severe Consequences': Report

Iran is poised to "imminently" fire ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for the IDF's ground operations in Lebanon. After issuing warnings of a retaliatory strike against Israel for its actions against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, Tehran is reportedly preparing to launch a direct attack on the Jewish state, according to a senior White House official.

"We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack," a White House official told the New York Post. "A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran," the official added. Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that Israel is aware of the warning.

Iran Gears up to Attack Israel

He confirmed that, as of Tuesday morning, there had been no aerial threats launched from Iran.

Hagari said that Israel and its allies are in a "high state of readiness," and any attack from Iran would have consequences. Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem has advised its employees and their families to "shelter in place."

A major attack by Iran on Israel could potentially lead to all-out war in the Middle East, with experts warning that such an escalation would likely prompt the U.S. to defend Israel.

On Tuesday afternoon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted that Israel is facing "significant challenges" as it confronts an Iranian axis and urged the public to adhere to safety guidelines, though he did not specifically mention the missile threat.

Concerns about an Iranian attack increased after the Israeli military warned residents of over two dozen communities along the Lebanese border to evacuate their homes immediately, following the announcement of ground operations against Hezbollah late last night.

Israel Ready to Face Iran

Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Avichay Adraee advised Lebanese citizens to move north of the Awali River, around 60 kilometers (36 miles) from the border, raising concerns that the IDF may plan to advance deep into southern Lebanon or escalate the intensity of airstrikes.

"What I ask of you is two things," Netanyahu said in a statement to the public. "One, to strictly obey the directives of the Home Front Command. It saves lives.

"And second, to stand together," he added. "We will stand firm together in the trying days ahead. Together we will stand, together we will fight, and together we will win."

In April, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel in a one-time retaliation for an Israeli strike on an Iranian consulate compound in Syria.

However, all of those projectiles were intercepted by defense systems from Israel, Jordan, Britain, and the U.S. Analysts noted that the action was more of a symbolic gesture of intent from Tehran rather than a serious attempt to inflict damage.