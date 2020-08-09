New Apple iPhones may support China-based BeiDou navigation system in the global market, a new report has claimed. The BeiDou navigation system covers over 200 countries, with more than 100 million users and 200 million daily sessions.

BeiDou spokesperson and director of the China Satellite Navigation Office, Ran Chengqi, mentioned this week that "Apple will use the BeiDou navigation system sooner or later," reports GSMArena. Current iPhones lack official support for the BeiDou navigation system but the situation is likely to get changed with the introduction of the iPhone 12 series.

Merging With a Local Favorite

"BeiDou-capable devices and especially smartphones have long been the norm on the local market and across most of the Asia-Pacific region, where the BeiDou system has the best performance," said the report. BeiDou-capable products are also already being exported and used in over 120 countries and regions around the world.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series which would include two premium variants, and presently it is not clear which model will come with this technology. All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support.