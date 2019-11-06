It has barely been two months since the launch of the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, but rumors about next year's iPhone 12 models have already started doing the rounds. It's still early days, but we do know a few details about the overhauled design of the iPhone 12 devices through credible sources like TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is accurate with his leaks surrounding Apple products like iPhones, iPads, Mac computers, and more.

Thanks to Kuo, we already know that Apple's next iPhone line-up will include a host of new features, including 5G connectivity and a 3D sensing rear-camera but what we don't know is how the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max will look like. Now, smartphone blog PhoneArena has taken all the information we know about the upcoming devices and made new renders to imagine what Apple's reinvented iPhone 12 models might look like, ten months before they're unveiled next year.

As you can see, Apple seems to have ditched the rounded edges of previous iPhone models for sharper, boxier edges that are reminiscent of models like the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5. Apple has tried something similar with the new iPad Pro as well as the new MacBook, so it would make sense for Apple to follow the same design format for the upcoming iPhone 12 devices.

The overall look and design of the renders, which appear to show the iPhone 12 Pro, are quite accurate, with the exception of a few details. The biggest problem being the camera setup on the back panel. There is speculation that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max devices will feature a time of flight (ToF) sensor on the camera array on the rear, which PhoneArena seems to have mistaken for a fourth full-size sensor. There is a possibility that Apple will instead use a ToF sensor that mimics the size of the iPhone 11's LED flash, or even smaller.

The renders appear to show a notch on the iPhone's display. However, if rumors are anything to go by, the new iPhone is incorporating the Face ID into the top bezel and replacing the notch with a fully edge-to-edge display. Phone Arena maintains that Apple is working on a smaller notch for the iPhone 12, which is what the blog illustrated in its renders.