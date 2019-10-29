We've come a long way from the smiley face and the heart emoji. After teasing fans with new designs in July, Apple has rolled out as many as 398 new emojis with its latest iOS 13.2 software update. It has introduced new faces, gestures, and poses such as a yawning face, pinching hand, person standing, and person kneeling. Some of the other emojis rolled out with the 13.2 update include a Stethoscope, shaving razor, Band-aid and golf cart. For those who fond of shapes, there are more color options available as well.

As reported by Emojipedia, today Apple's iOS 13.2 update unveils a slew of fun new animal emojis such as orangutan, sloth, otter, slunk and flaming. The food Eight new food emojis have been added to the mix, a falafel plate, onion, garlic, waffle, oyster, ice cube, a juice box and a coconut cup.

There are also emojis depicting disability such as blind and deaf characters, characters in wheelchairs, a guide dog, and prosthetic limbs, to name a few. In March 2018, the company had proposed the inclusion of more disability-related emojis to the Unicode Consortium, the non-profit organization that sets the global standard for emojis.

In addition to the large addition of new emojis, the new update has also made improvements to some of the previously-available keyboard characters. The new iOS 13.2 update adds gender-neutral characters to existing emojis, as pointed out by Emojipedia.

Also, emojis of people holding hands have additional options based on race and gender, along with new ginger-haired and curly-haired additions to the profession-based emojis like airplane pilot and chef. The new update also adds a new emoji picker interface to the keyboard that allows users to choose multiple skin tones for characters in a single emoji.

The iOS 13.2 update also brought with it Deep Fusion support for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models. The camera feature is essentially an image processing system that uses artificial intelligence to improve the overall quality of your photos. The Deep Fusion feature will be activated automatically on the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models once the software update is downloaded and installed.