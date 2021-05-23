Inkigayo: NCT DREAM Takes 4th Win for 'Hot Sauce' Watch Performances from ENHYPEN, ITZY, Taemin

NCT DREAM has won the first place on SBS' Inkigayo for their single Hot Sauce. NCT beat Oh My Girl and Brave Girls to secure the top position. Second place was won by Oh My Girl for their performance Dun Dun Dance and the third place went to Brave Girls' for We Ride. NCT Dream secured 9,405 scores, Oh my Girl scored 5,865 points and Brave Girls managed to get 4,526 points.

This week on Inkigayo saw D.Ark, Rocket Punch, BLITZERS, Bling Bling, Seo Sung Hyuk, NCT DREAM, ENHYPEN, E'LAST U, Oh My Girl, WJSN THE BLACK, ONEUS, ITZY, SHINee's Taemin, TRI.BE, TO1, fromis_9, PIXY, and HOT ISSUE performing on the stage.

E'LAST U Makes Debut

In the show, E'LAST's new sub-unit E'LAST U made its debut with the song, The Beginning of Spring. Rocket Punch sizzled the stage with Ring Ring, Bling Bling made a comeback with OH Mama, Seo Sung Hyuk performed Spring Picnic and Taemin made his solo comeback with Advice. Among other teams, TRI.BE showcased RUB-A-DUM (team's first comeback) and TO1 performed Son of Beast. The team fromis_9 returned to the show with We Go, and the last team of the week, PIXY performed Let Me Know.

What is Inkigayo?

Inkigayo is a South Korea's popular weekly music program broadcast by SBS. The show s steamed live every Sunday. It is broadcast from the SBS Open Hall in Deungchon Dong, Gangseo Gu in Seoul. Inkigayo was first aired in 1991 and was titled SBS Popular Song. It was a chart-based show. But the show was cancelled just two years later in 1993 as another program named TV Gayo 20 started airing.

But in 1998, the show was revived as a chart show. In 2003, the format of the show saw a change and chart format was cancelled. Instead Inkigayo showcased performance on the basis of Take 7. According to this concept, seven of the most popular artists from the week get featured in the show and the award for Mutizen Song is given to the most popular artist.

From 1998 to 2007 Inkigayo was a recorded show. But increasing popularity of the show made producers take the risk and the show became a live broadcast. For the global audience the English name of the show was also changed to The Music Trend.

From 2008 to current times, the show's duration has changed from 50 minutes to 70 minutes. The major change occurred in July 2012, when the Take 7 and Mutizen Award systems were revamped. SBS stated that there was no meaning in the ranking system. Thus since then, the show works on the concept of more special stage. However, the chart system was revived and is now known as Inkigayo chart.