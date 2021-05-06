SBS 'Racket Boys': Cast, Plot, Broadcast Schedule Revealed; Here are Live-Streaming Details

Much talked about drama of the SBS channel, Racket Boys, has unveiled a colorful first teaser poster. The drama starring Tang Jun Sang, Son Sang Yeon, Choi Hyun Wook, Kim Kang Hoon, Lee Jae In and Lee Ji Won is all set to hit the TV screens soon.

Racket Boys is a story of young badminton rookies' struggle to make a name in the highly competitive junior athletic tournament. It is the story of middle-school players who are yet to prove their mettle in the field of badminton. Moreover, the badminton team is on the verge of being disbanded. The not-so-good athletes transform into fierce players with the help of Yoon Hyun Jong (Kim Sang Kyung) who was once the best badminton player takes up the job of coaching the boys' badminton team in Haenam middle school.

In contrast to the situation of Racket Boys, Ra Young Ja (Oh Na Ra) is the coach of the girls' badminton team at another middle school in Haenam. Her team ranks Number 1 and they strive to keep up their position.

Racket Boys Cast

The drama is written by Jung Bo Hoon of Prison Playbook fame and directed by Jo Young Kwang of Heart Surgeons fame. Yoon Hae Gang (Crash Landing on You actor Tang Jun sang), Bang Yun Dam (Failing in Love actor Son Sang Yeon), Lee Han Sol (The Uncanny Counter actor Lee Ji Won), Lee Yong Tae (Mouse actor Kim Kang Hoon), Na Woo Chan (Taxi Driver actor Choi Hyun Wook), and Han Se Yoon (Undercover actor Lee Jae In) are the main cast of the drama.

The latest poster reveals that the drama not only consists of pressure points and fierce competitions, but also hope and optimism by showing graphics of shuttlecocks, white feathers, and colorful dots that scatter across the cloudy, blue sky.

Streaming Details

The poster has the caption, "Welcome, is it your first time in a village at the edge of the earth?" According to the production team, "The teaser poster is a sneak peek of the refreshing scenes in Racket Boys. Bright, clean, and cool nature will visit everyone at home and ease away their tiredness during these difficult times. We hope to make you smile and introduce you to a wonderful process of healing," reported Kdramapal.

The multi-starrer drama Racket Boys will premiere on May 31. It will be available on SBS at 10 PM KST. The drama will be aired two days in a week [Monday and Tuesday]. The drama has been given the slot previously given to Joseon Exorcist.