Indian cricket team's bounce back in the Australian series is nothing short of a miracle for critics. This victory has come at a time when the world is yet to recover from the disasters caused by Covid-19. The Men in Blue's win has given lots of life lessons for the people who are affected by the pandemic in one or the other way.

Ajinkya Rahane's men have shown the world that hope, dedication, display of character and conviction can do miracles. The mental strength shown by the young and inexperienced team is seen as a case study for life lessons by netizens. What are we going to learn from India's stunning performance?

Failures are Pillars to Success

India team was written off by critics and Australian media even before the series started. True to their words, the Men in Blue suffered a humiliating defeat against the home team. What came as more embarrassing was India getting all out for its lowest ever total of 36 runs in the second innings of the series opener.

Following this poor performance, like Michale Clarke and Michael Vaughan predicted, many felt that it will be a whitewash for the visitors. With Virat Kohli taking paternity leave and not available for the remaining matches, there were no hopes for their comeback in the series, but the team India did not see the failure as the end of the road, but the pillar to success.

Self-Belief is the Key to Success

The confident Men in Blue made a strong comeback with a stunning victory in the second test. It convincingly beat the home side. The young boys were not discouraged by the poor performance of the first match as they were determined to prove their critics wrong. After learning from the mistakes of the first match, the team believed in themselves and on their talent no matter what the world thinks about them.

Amidst Impossibility Lies Possibility

The third test match was almost won by Australia. Having taken a lead of 94 runs in the first innings, the home side declared after scoring 312 runs on board. India required 407 runs, a huge total to chase on fourth innings, to win the match. The Kangaroos had hoped to take the lead, but the Indian team did not let the Aussies have the last laugh in the match.

The efforts of Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari and Ashwin saved the match for India. Ashwin and Vihari together played 476 balls (almost 80 overs). This draw was as big as a win since the team showcased grit and determination even after facing sledging and racist taunts from the crowd.

Team Effort Holds the Key

The Indian team did not have the service of six established players that includes captain Virat Kohli and leading bowlers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. It was like an Indian B team is facing the Australian team in its den.

The fourth match was played at the Gabba where the home side had not lost a single match in the last 32 years. All the odds were against India. However, battered and bruised young side believed in the team effort. As a result, it managed to produce a surprise rather a shocking twist to the series.

Be it Washington Sundar (62 runs) and Shardul Thakur (67 runs)'s fantastic batting performance or the bowling performance from the inexperienced team, it clearly shows India won the match because of the complete team effort.

Constantly Learning Team

One should also note that this was the same team that tried to save the match in the previous match. The Men in Blue had some amount of chance to beat the home side but had a defensive approach. However, in the fourth match, the team looked fearless as it chased the target of 328 runs. This time, it was more positive and aggressive than the last test. Likewise, the team, throughout the series, kept learning lessons to improve its performance. So, it managed to register one of the memorable victories outside the country.

This victory in the series will go down in the history as one of the biggest milestones for the Men in Blue. At the same time, people can take life lessons from the match and implement in day-to-day life.