The Indian cricket team has registered a historic win at the Gabba in Brisbane as the underdogs defeated Australia in its den. The Men in Blue emerged victorious in the last test in the final session of the match to win the engrossing series 2-1.

The young and inexperienced Indian side chased the target of 328 runs to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy on the final day with only three over left for the completion of the match. The victory is special for the Men in Blue since the Gabba is considered as the Australia team's fortress. The Kangaroos had not lost a single test in this venue in the last 32 years till this match.

This win will go down in the history as one of the memorable victorious as Ajinkya Rahane's men beat the home side despite missing the service of six established players that includes Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

The victory is being praised by the cricket fans for Indian team's grit and determination after starting the series as underdogs and the way Indian team bounced back after the humiliating loss in the first test. The Men in Blue were bowled out for paltry 36, the lowest ever in an innings by the Indian side, in the second innings of the first match.

Thereafter, the battered, depleted, yet spirited side stood up to the bullies from the Aussies in their own backyard to pull off (possibly) one of the greatest victories since Eden Gardens 2001 when Saurav Ganguly-led side defeated the mighty Australian side headed by Steve Waugh.

India convincingly defeated Australia in the second test by eight wickets. It ended the third test in a draw although the home side had the great chance of winning the match.

The victory in the series has also made critics eat their own words. Especially, some cricketers like Ricky Ponting, Michale Vaughan and Michael Clarke had predicted the Indian side to lose the series 4-0 . As a result, the fans are now trolling the cricketers as their predictions went wrong.

Check out their reaction:

Arth Vaishnav •EF•: Roll the camera towards two not so gentlemen #RickyPonting & #ShaneWarne after a while!

#AUSvINDtest

Prakash Rebello: #AUSvINDtest did hear some talk of Aussies washing it up 4-0.. who was that? #rickyPonting #SunilGavaskar

itsmeSatya07: Thank you to #MichaelVaughan your words and predictions works so well for us #IndianCricketTeam ..#INDvsAUS #India

d!pesh deshbhratar: #TeamIndia Some send a few flowers to #michaelvaughan & others!!! and sorry it's not 4-0 to Australia, it's just 2-1 to India!!!

ARUN KUMAR: It's been a very joyful for all the cricket fan's.

Hello Sir @MichaelVaughan and @RickyPonting express your thoughts on the test series between #INDvsAUS..

We all Indians are for your tweet.. Hope your day is as fine as the starting day of test series.Cheers...