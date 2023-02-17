Indiana Woman Convicted on Rape, Murder Charges After Boyfriend Walks in on Dating App Threesome

An Indiana woman was convicted for her involvement in the deaths of two men.

Heidi Kathleen Carter was found guilty of aiding, inducing, or causing murder, criminal confinement, and aiding, inducing, or causing rape, as reported by Local 12.



Carter's Boyfriend Walked in on Her Having Sex with Man, Woman She Met on Dating App

As previously reported, Carter was arrested in October 2021 after a woman hired to clean Carter's home found the body of Tim Ivy and a woman who was sexually assaulted, beaten, and bound in duct tape.

Authorities believed that Carter's old boyfriend, Carrey Hammond, strangled Ivy and assaulted the woman before he was fatally shot by law enforcement. Carter allegedly met Ivy and the woman on an LGBTQ+ dating app before inviting them to her Evansville home on Oct. 19, 2021.

According to reports, the three drank alcohol, took drugs, and had consensual sex. Hammond reportedly walked in on the three, grabbed a baseball bat, and started to beat Ivy in a fit of rage. "The next thing I know, there's a man bursting through the door with a baseball bat attacking us," the surviving victim said.

Hammond then tied up the couple with duct tape to beat and abuse them for hours with Carter's help. Hammond repeatedly raped the woman throughout the day.

Carter Threatened to Kill the Victims Helped Hammond Hide Ivy's Body

Carter allegedly brandished a gun, threatened to kill the victims and bragged that she knew someone who could get rid of a dead body

While Carter was away from home, Hammond allegedly grew angry because the male victim was trying to free himself, and he strangled the man to death with his belt, the affidavit alleged. When Carter returned, she allegedly helped Hammond move the body to another room and hide it under some bedding.

Authorities said Carter apparently invited another woman over to help her clean the house before a landlord inspection and upon arrival, the woman noticed Carter had blood on her boots and was holding a handgun. She also said she heard loud noises coming from the bedroom and "a female asking for help and begging to use the restroom," the affidavit read.

The woman "then went to sit down on what she thought was a pile of pillows and blankets" and discovered that "the blankets was a dead body," the affidavit reportedly states. Despite Hammond refusing to let the woman leave at first, she managed to flee and flag down an Indiana State Police trooper.

When the police arrived on the scene, Hammond emerged from the house holding what officers thought was a firearm and was eventually shot and killed by officers. The object in Hammond's hand was a metal and plastic object made to look like a gun, leading police to believe that his death was suicide by cop.