Indian Woman Poisons Lover After He Refuses to End Relationship; Woman's Mother, Uncle Charged for Helping Her Cover Up Crime

A 23-year-old college student was poisoned by his girlfriend in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram because he was unwilling to end the relationship.

The accused was taken into custody when she confessed to the crime after eight hours of questioning.

Killed by Poisonous Drink

The 23-year-old radiology student, Sharon Raj, died on October 25. Police, on October 31, confirmed that his girlfriend, identified as Greeshma, poisoned him by adding pesticide to his drink.

Police said Greeshma confessed to committing the crime after 8 hours of questioning. She did so to get rid of him because he did not agree to end the relationship.

"She called him to her house and mixed a pesticide named Kapiq in an ayurvedic concoction and made him drink it. He vomited right after that and left with his friend later. The murder was planned earlier and she called him home to execute it," said the Additional Director General of Police Ajith Kumar. The incident took place on October 14.

Greeshma Tried to Scare Sharon into Ending Relationship

Greeshma and Sharon were in a relationship for a year, as reported by India Today. In February 2022, there were some problems between them, and Greeshma's wedding was arranged with somebody else. However, they continued the relationship.

Recently, they had some problems again, and to get rid of Sharon, she decided to kill him. Greeshma had earlier attempted other methods to somehow make him agree to end the relationship.

Greeshma also cooked up a story to scare him into leaving her by stating that, as per her horoscope, her first husband would die.

"Sharon's brother was calling Greeshma continuously to check what she gave him. She didn't reveal anything out of fear. If she had, he could have been saved," said the ADGP.

Sharon died on October 25 at Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital. In his police statement, he repeatedly stated that he did not doubt anyone.

Greeshma Attempts Suicide in Custody

Greeshma is currently in police custody and attempted suicide by consuming floor cleaning chemicals kept in the bathroom of the Nedumangadu police station. Her condition, however, is stable. Following the incident, rural district police chief D Shilpa suspended women civil police officers, Suma and Gayathri, for dereliction of duty

Greeshma's Mother, Uncle Tried to Destroy Evidence

Greeshma's mother and uncle have been charged for destroying evidence, New India Express reported. Crime branch sources said Greeshma's mother and uncle came to know about the murder from her and then tried to destroy evidence to cover-up her crime.

"After Sharon was poisoned and hospitalised, Greeshma's mother developed some doubts. Her mother and uncle talked to Greeshma, who in turn told them about the incident. The two then disposed of the bottle in which the herbicide was kept," said an officer, who noted that the pair were not involved in the murder.