Indian Woman Accidentally Hangs Herself While Filming Scene for Reel, Dies

A tragic incident in India's Uttar Pradesh has drawn widespread attention to the growing risks of social media addiction and reel-making after a young woman lost her life while attempting to film a video.

The woman intended to stage a scene for a reel but it proved to be fatal after she slipped and accidentally hung herself.

As reported by NDTV, the incident unfolded when 27-year-old Mohini was trying to shoot a reel inside her home. According to family members, Mohini was recreating a scene of hanging.

She tied a noose around her neck and stood with the help of a stool to film the act using her cellphone. However, moments later, tragedy struck when lost her balance and slipped, causing the noose to tighten around her neck, leading to her death.

Mohini's death came to light when her four-year-old daughter entered the room, saw her mother hanging and cried for help. Neighbors rushed to the scene and were shocked by what they saw.

Local police responded to the scene, brought the body down from the noose, and sent it for post-mortem. Officials said the case is being investigated from every angle, but initial findings suggest it was an accident that occurred while filming a reel.

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. In October, a 14-year-old boy from Delhi, died while filming a mock suicide scene for a reel, as reported by India Today.