Indian Man Survives Shooting to Find Out 'Cheating' Wife Hired Hitmen to Have Him Killed

A man from Telangana, India, survived despite being shot thrice only to find out that his cheating wife ordered the hit.

As reported by local news outlet, The Indian Express,the incident, reported from Telangana's Munugode, took place on Thursday. The man's wife and four others were arrested in connection to the crime.

Wife was Having an Extramarital Affair with School Employee

According to the cops, the accused woman was employed as a cook at a local school. She was having an extramarital affair with one of the employees at the school, and wanted the husband be eliminated. For this, she offered Rs 1 lakh ($1260) to the hitmen.

On the instructions of the accused woman, two assailants on a motorcycle shot the victim, identified as Nimmala Swamy, from behind. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 8.30 pm on the Munugode-Narketpally road and Swamy sustained two bullet injuries on the back and one on his hand. Workers at a construction site nearby took him to a private hospital where he underwent surgery to remove the bullets and is out of danger, the police said.

Police Initially Suspected Property Dispute

While the crime was initially thought to be the fallout of a property dispute, the police subsequently detained five people, including Swamy's wife and her partner, for criminal conspiracy and attempted murder. Five teams of Nalgonda police are trying to track down two more accused who are on the run, officers added.

"In our preliminary assessment, we have learnt that the wife had been planning Swamy's murder for some time. Along with her lover, she hatched a plan and offered Rs 1 lakh to kill him. It was after we detained the man who hired the hit team that the conspiracy unravelled and the wife, who was present at the hospital, was taken in for questioning," an official told the newspaper.

Swamy has been married to his wife for over a decade. According to the police, he did not point fingers at his wife or reveal any marital discord. After initial inquiry and questioning of the wife, investigators have ruled out all other angles, including property dispute. A case has been registered at Munugode police station under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.