India-W vs Sri Lanka-W Live Streaming: How to Watch Asian Games 2023 Women's Cricket Final Online for Free

India will take on Sri Lanka in the gold medal match of the Asian Games 2023 women's cricket tournament on Monday, September 25. The final match, IND-W vs SL-W, will take place at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Women's cricket was earlier featured in the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014 but was excluded from Jakarta 2018. Pakistan won the gold medal in both 2010 and 2014 by defeating Bangladesh in the final. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2023 women's cricket final through live streaming and live telecast in India.

India Aims for Gold

This is the first time India is taking part in the women's cricket tournament at the Asian Games. The Indian women's cricket team earned a spot directly in the quarter-finals due to their T20 world ranking. Their quarter-final match against Malaysia was unfortunately abandoned due to rain, but India advanced to the semi-finals owing to their higher seeding.

In the semi-finals, led by Smriti Mandhana, India secured a convincing eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh. Pacer Pooja Vastrakar played a pivotal role with a career-best spell of 4/17, causing Bangladesh to be bowled out for a mere 51 runs.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who had been serving a two-match ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), will be available for selection in the upcoming match and is likely to take over the captaincy from Mandhana.

On the other hand, the Sri Lankan women's cricket team had previously participated in the Incheon 2014 Asian Games and won a bronze medal. In Hangzhou, they showcased their prowess by defeating Thailand in the quarter-finals and secured an eight-wicket victory against Pakistan in the semi-finals by six wickets.

In the semi-finals, Udeshika Prabodhani stood out, claiming three wickets for Sri Lanka and limiting Pakistan to 75/9 in 20 overs. Despite a flurry of wickets during Pakistan's innings, Sri Lanka successfully navigated through the run chase, ultimately securing their spot in the gold medal match.

The Indian women's cricket team holds an impressive head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in women's T20 Internationals. Out of the 23 T20I matches played against Sri Lanka, India has emerged victorious 18 times. Here's how to watch the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2023 women's cricket final.

When and Where

India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2023 women's cricket final will be played at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field on Monday. The match starts at 11:30 AM IST.

How to Watch

The Asian Games 2023 India women's vs Sri Lanka women's final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to Live Stream

The Asian Games 2023 India women's vs Sri Lanka women's final will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.