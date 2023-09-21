Asian Games 2023 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Venues, Timings and How to Watch the Opening Ceremony and All Matches Online

The 19th edition of the Asian Games is scheduled to commence with an opening ceremony on 23 September in Hangzhou, China. Originally planned for 2022, the games were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. India will be sending a significant contingent, totaling 921 members, including 655 athletes, 260 coaches, and supporting staff.

The event will feature 40 sports comprising 61 disciplines, and competitions will be distributed across 56 venues in Hangzhou. The grand finale, the closing ceremony, is set to be held on October 8, at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, a state-of-the-art venue that can accommodate up to 80,000 spectators. Here's all you need to know about the Asian Games 2023.

WHEN WILL THE ASIAN GAMES START?

Although some of the competitions of the Asian Games 2023 like cricket, football and volleyball started on September 19, the opening ceremony is scheduled for September 23 (Saturday).

WHERE WILL THE OPENING CEREMONY TAKE PLACE?

Spectators will have the opportunity to experience the opening ceremony of the 2023 Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium located in Hangzhou, China. The venue, finalized in 2018 primarily for soccer matches, boasts notable features including a retractable roof, a circular LED screen, and a natural grass field.

THE EMBLEM AND MASCOT

The emblem of the Games, 'Surging Tides' was announced during a ceremony in Hangzhou, and it is designed to resemble a hand fan, a running track and the Qiantang River, and radio waves (symbolizing wireless connectivity). Also, the three mascots have been named Congcong, Lianlian and Chenchen, collectively known as 'Memories of Jiangnan'.

HOW TO LIVES TREAM

The opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2023 can be watched through live streaming and telecast on the Sony LIV app as well as various Sony Sports Network channels. For those looking for updates on the ceremony, the official website and social media accounts of Khel Now will provide the latest information and highlights.

SCHEDULE

Here is the full schedule of Asian Games 2023 for all sports competitions.

Archery: 1 to 7 October 2023 (10 events).

Artistic Gymnastics: 24 to 29 September (14 events).

Artistic Swimming: 6 to 8 October (2 events).

Athletics: 29 September to 5 October (48 events).

Badminton: 28 September to 7 October (7 events).

Basketball (5x5): 26 September to 6 October (2 events).

Basketball (3x3): 25 September to 01 October (2 events).

Baseball: 26 September to 7 October (1 event).

Boxing: 24 September to 5 October (13 events).

Breaking: 6 to 7 October (2 events).

Beach Volleyball: 19 to 28 September (2 events).

Bridge: 27 September to 6 October (3 events).

Cricket: 19 September to 7 October (2 events).

Chess: 24 September to 7 October (4 events).

Canoe Slalom: 5 to 7 October (4 events).

Canoe Sprint: 30 September to 3 October (12 events).

Cycling BMX Racing: 1 October (2 events).

Cycling MTB: 25 September (2 events).

Cycling Road: 3 to 5 October (4 events).

Cycling Track: 26 to 29 September (12 events).

Diving: 30 September to 4 October (10 events).

Dragon Boat: 4 to 6 October (6 events).

Equestrian: 26 September to 6 October (6 events).

Esports: 24 September to 2 October (7 events)

Football: 19 to 27 September (2 events).

Fencing: 24 to 29 September (12 events).

Golf: 28 September to 1 October (4 events).

Hockey: 24 September to 7 October (2 events).

Handball: 24 September to 5 October (2 events).

Judo: 24 to 27 September (15 events).

Ju-Jitsu: 5 to 7 October (8 events).

Kabaddi: 2 to 7 October (2 events).

Karate: 5 to 8 October (14 events).

Kurash: 30 September to 2 October (7 events)

Marathon Swimming: 6 to 7 October (2 events).

Modern Pentathlon: 20 to 24 September (2 events).

Rhythmic Gymnastics: 6 to 7 October (2 events).

Rugby Sevens: 24 to 26 September (2 events).

Rowing: 20 to 25 September (14 events).

Roller Skating: 30 September to 7 October (10 events).

Sailing: 21 to 27 September (14 events).

Sepaktakraw: 24 September to 7 October (6 events).

Shooting: 24 September to 1 October (33 events).

Skateboarding: 24 to 27 September (4 events).

Squash: 26 September to 5 October (5 events).

Soft Tennis: 3 to 7 October (5 events).

Softball: 26 September to 2 October (1 event).

Swimming: 24 to 29 September (41 events).

Sport Climbing: 3 to 7 October (6 events).

Taekwondo: 24 to 28 September (13 events).

Tennis: 24 to 30 September (5 events).

Table Tennis: 22 September to 2 October (7 events).

Trampoline Gymnastics: 2 to 3 October (2 events).

Triathlon: 29 September to 2 October (3 events).

Volleyball: 19 September to 7 October (2 events).

Water Polo: 25 September to 7 October (2 events).

Weightlifting: 30 September to 7 October (14 events).

Wrestling: 4 to 7 October (8 events).

Weiqi (Go): 24 September to 3 October (3 events).

Wushu: 24 to 28 September (15 events).

Xiangqi: 28 September to 7 October (3 events).