India vs Australia ODI Live Steaming: How to Watch the 2nd ODI Online in India, US, UK, Australia and Canada

India and Australia will face off in the second ODI of the ongoing series on September 24 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. India is aiming to win this match and clinch the series after securing a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a five-wicket victory in the opening match.

This series is a vital preparation ahead of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, scheduled to start on October 5. The teams will be looking to fine-tune their strategies and performance in this contest. This match presents a crucial opportunity, particularly for fringe players, to showcase their skills and make a lasting impression. Here's all you need to know about the India vs Australia 2nd ODI.

India Aim to Clinch Series

Australia's situation is a bit intricate due to Travis Head's injury, which has created a significant gap in their squad. Marnus Labuschagne appears to be the most suitable replacement based on his current form, but Australia has several other options.

The presence of multiple all-rounders in the Australian setup allows for versatility in their lineup strategies based on conditions and opposition.

The match in Indore will serve as an opportunity to experiment and determine the best lineup configurations for the upcoming World Cup, considering the available options and assessing performance against India.

Australia will be aiming to improve their batting performance in the upcoming match. In the previous match in Mohali, their top seven batsmen managed to reach at least 29 runs, but they struggled to convert these starts into substantial scores, with only David Warner reaching fifty.

The challenging wickets, influenced by the sharp fast bowling from Mohammed Shami and a bit of luck favoring India, were contributing factors. Adjusting to the conditions and working on their batting strategies will be a key focus for Australia in the Indore match.

For India, this match presents an extra opportunity to carefully assess the balance between fielding three frontline fast bowlers versus the combination of two quicks and a seamer.

Shami showcased exceptional performance with a five-for in Mohali, while Thakur went wicketless, indicating the need for strategic decisions in the pace department. Balancing these options is a favorable challenge to have, although it also increases the likelihood of making suboptimal choices.

In terms of bowling, R Ashwin's performance will be a critical aspect to watch. Regarding batting, while the top six in Mohali displayed clinical performance with four half-centuries, there will be a focus on bolstering the middle order's run contribution.

Exploring different batting order possibilities, such as potentially considering Ishan Kishan as an opener, could be an option. Special emphasis will be on Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav, with the latter already displaying promising form with a fifty in Mohali.

Here's how to watch the India vs Australia 2nd ODI.

When and Where

The 1st ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST.

