The third and final T20 clash between India and Sri Lanka will be held on Thursday, 29 July. The series is now levelled at 1-1 after the home team came up with an impressive performance on Wednesday in the Covid-19 delayed second match.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka choose to field first in the second T20. The Lankan bowlers managed to restrict the Men in Blue for 132 runs for the loss of five wickets with captain Shikhar Dhawan scoring the highest (42).

Akila Dananjaya was the pick of the bowler as he took two wickets for 29 runs in four overs with Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka getting one wicket each.

On its turn, the visitors managed to beat the Indian team despite losing wickets at regular intervals. Dhananjaya de Silva's 40 and Minod Bhanuka's 36 helped the home team cross the winning line.

This is Sri Lanka's second win in the last 15 matches and first victory in the last five T20 matches.

Coming back to the Indian side, the team had comfortably won the ODI series 2-1 and now aiming to seal the T20 series on a positive note. With Sri Lanka tasting a victory in Wednesday's match, the third match would not be easy for both sides.

India's Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (wk), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya and Varun Chakravarthy.

Sri Lanka's Playing 11: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya and Dushmantha Chameera.

Where to Watch the Match Live Online?

The match will be aired live in India on SonyLIVand will be streamed online on its website and app. The mobile users with a Jio connection can watch the match for free on Jio App. Likewise, Tata Sky subscribers can catch the action for free on its app and website if they have subscribed to the said channel or DD Sports.

The netizens in the US and Canada can catch the action on Willow TV while cricket fans in South Africa can watch the first ODI match on Super Sports. In other countries, people can enjoy the cricket on SonyLiv app and its website.