Sri Lanka's poor form in the T20 format has continued as it has lost five matches in a row. In fact, it has suffered 13 defeats out of the last 14 matches. [The Scheduled Tuesday's Match is Postponed by a Day after Krunal Pandya tested Covid-19 positive]

In the series opener against India on Sunday, 25 July, the home team lost the match by 38 runs. The visitors had put 164 runs on board and the hosts were bowled out for 126 runs in 18.3 overs. It has to be noted that it is not the main team of the Men in Blue.

On Wednesday, India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the second T20 match. If the home team wants to defeat the Men in Blue, the middle order should fire on all cylinders. More importantly, Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka has not performed well in this ongoing Indian tour and he is due for a big score.

In order to command respect from his teammates, Dasun Shanaka should come up with a big innings.

Coming to the Indian side, it has been an extremely good tour for the visitors. The Men in Blue had comfortably won the ODI series 2-1. It will be now aiming to clinch the T20 series on Wednesday.

India's Possible 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, K Gowtham, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Varun Chakravarthy.

Sri Lanka's Possible 11: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera and Akila Dananjaya.

Where to Watch the Match Live Online?

The match will be aired live in India on SonyLIVand will be streamed online on its website and app. The mobile users with a Jio connection can watch the match for free on Jio App. Likewise, Tata Sky subscribers can catch the action for free on its app and website if they have subscribed to the said channel or DD Sports.

The netizens in the US and Canada can catch the action on Willow TV while cricket fans in South Africa can watch the first ODI match on Super Sports. In other countries, people can enjoy the cricket on SonyLiv app and its website.