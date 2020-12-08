India will be aiming for a clean sweep against Australia in the third match of the T20 series. The last encounter will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground where the visitors beat the home side in the second match on Sunday.

Unbeaten Streak

India has not lost a match in the T20 format in the last 18 months and the Men in Blue has registered 10 consecutive wins. It is now gearing up to equalling Afghanistan's record of 11 wins in a row between 2018 and 2019 in the shortest format of cricket.

The victory in the final match will help India to climb up to the second spot at the ICC World Rankings by pushing Australia to the second spot. Further, this victory will give confidence to the visitors as they head for the four-match test series against the Aussies.

The biggest plus in this series victory is India has managed to emerge victorious without Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. On the other side, Australia will be playing for the pride and to retain their second spot at the ICC World Rankings.

Possible 11 for Team India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Possible 11 for Team Australia: Aaron Finch (capt) /D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, and AJ Tye.

Where to Watch the Match India vs Australia Live online in Singapore?

The netizens can catch the complete live-action on Hotstar Singapore. Here is the link for live streaming. The match will be aired live at 11.40 am (Singapore).

Where to Watch the Match India vs Australia Live online in South Africa and Canada?

The cricket fans in South Africa can watch the match live on SuperSport, while the tournament will be aired live in Canada by ATN Cricket Plus (timings: 22.30 ET. ). It will be streamed on Willow TV in the US.

The fans in Australia can watch the match live on Fox Cricket, while netizens from the West Indies can catch the action on SportsMax will broadcast.

The matches will be aired in Bangladesh by Gazi TV, Ten Sports Pakistan in Pakistan, Astro Cricket HD by Malaysia and SLRC (Channel Eye) in Srilanka.