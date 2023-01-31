Josh Farr Outlines Three Strategies For Increasing Employment Outcomes For International Students In Australia

International students make up a significant portion of the student population in Australia, with 478,000 studying in the country in the first half of 2022 alone. Unfortunately, data suggests that only a small percentage of these students are able to secure full-time employment after graduation, with 40% remaining in their roles for 12 months or less.

This means that Australia is losing a large number of highly educated and skilled individuals, as they take their potential and expertise with them when they leave the country. This is a significant loss for the Australian economy and society, as these students could be contributing their knowledge and skills to the workforce and helping to drive innovation and growth.

Founded and led by Josh Farr, Campus Consultancy is a leadership development organization that is focused on helping university, high school, and government staff to deliver top-quality professional development programs for their students. As the largest and most successful organization of its kind in Australia, Campus Consultancy is partnered with 40 universities and has delivered over 1,000 workshops to more than 40,000 students since 2017.

Specializing in leadership and career development, Campus Consultancy employs a diverse team of expert facilitators and program managers who are dedicated to helping students achieve their full potential.

The team at Campus Consultancy is known for delivering fun, educational solutions that produce long-term results for their clients. They are able to design and deliver tailored programs that fit the specific needs of their clients and help them take their performance to the next level, all while increasing student engagement and retention for a clear return on investment.

Below Josh outlines several strategies that can be implemented to support international students and increase their employment outcomes.

Provide Support.

The first is to provide support for these students as they navigate their studies and the job market. This can include programs like peer mentoring, which can help students build social networks and develop the social skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.

In addition, it is important for international students to develop both technical skills and leadership skills, as both are highly valued by employers. This can be done through classroom learning, online courses, and involvement in student clubs and volunteering opportunities. All of these benefits significantly by investment in the training and development of their volunteer leaders.

Provide Opportunities.

Providing international students with opportunities to stand out in the job market is an important strategy for increasing their employment outcomes. One way to do this is through programs that allow students to form teams and work on real-world problems. This can give students practical experience and allow them to showcase their skills and abilities to potential employers. In addition to these hands-on experiences, initiatives that focus on entrepreneurship and innovation can also help international students stand out in the job market.

By encouraging students to think creatively and develop new ideas, these programs can help students develop the skills and mindset necessary to succeed in today's rapidly changing business environment.

Overall, by providing international students with a range of opportunities to develop and showcase their skills, it is possible to increase their employment outcomes and help them succeed in their chosen careers. Hosting 'challenges' where students can meet peers and develop skills in an exciting, creative and inclusive environment (either on campus, online or hybrid) is a simple and practical way Campus Consultancy has helped universities provide these opportunities for international students.

Prevent Quiet Quitting.

Additionally, it is important to address the issue of "quiet quitting," where students do the minimum required to pass their courses but do not fully engage with their studies or campus community. This can be addressed through programs that focus on student engagement and provide support for students struggling with burnout or a lack of connections on campus.

Pairing students with support buddies or groups, as well as creating meaningful touchpoints between students, student leaders and staff at social events is a powerful way to help students 'aim up' and aspire for more than the minimum.

With a focus on helping students excel not only at university but also beyond their studies, Josh and the team at Campus Consultancy are an invaluable resource for education providers to help students make the most of their education and career opportunities.

To learn more about the Campus Consultancy team, visit www.campusconsultancy.org or www.studymelbourne.vic.gov.au/empowered-series/leadership-labs to take part in one of their free Leadership Labs delivered in conjunction with Study Melbourne (if you are Victoria based).